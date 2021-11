The Peterborough Petes made headlines this week when the Anaheim Ducks announced that they were sending forward Mason McTavish back to the Ontario Hockey League. He hasn’t yet made his debut and the Ottawa 67’s didn’t have to deal with him on Sunday afternoon, but it’s safe to say that the Petes had some extra motivation going into the game. The 67’s lost their previous two games and were looking to avoid being swept on the weekend, but that would prove to be a tough challenge. They got scored on early and often, eventually losing 9-3 in a game they couldn’t get out of their own way. It was an extremely tough weekend, and the first time in a long time they have fallen victim to the weekend sweep.

