ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6gBO_0d2kmfFk00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to Nespresso machines so you can shop and save effortlessly.

While picking our favorite pre-Black Friday deals, we’ve also found low prices on outdoor essentials, kitchen must-haves, playsets and more. So relax, get ready for turkey day and use our roundup below to start checking names off your holiday shopping list.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z94eg_0d2kmfFk00

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker: 28% off at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 monitors numerous fitness and health metrics, including heart rate, steps, sleep patterns and stress to help anyone on your shopping list live their best life. Built-in GPS enhances fitness goals, which can be tracked with the included 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYFmx_0d2kmfFk00

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: 36% off at Kohl’s

This multi-purpose cooker takes the place of multiple small appliances, making it a gift any avid cook would love. It works as both a pressure cooker and air fryer and boasts 11 preset programs for perfect results with every meal.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgddE_0d2kmfFk00

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set: 28% off at Amazon

Vtech’s KidiBeats Drum Set not only entices little ones ages 2 to 5 years to explore their music-making abilities but also encourages hand-and-eye coordination and teaches numbers and letters. It stimulates young imaginations with bright colors and LED lights.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpCzp_0d2kmfFk00

Casper Original Mattress: 20% off at Casper

Casper’s cooling foam mattress provides restful sleep with the brand’s Zoned Support, designed for back comfort. In addition to being on sale ahead of Black Friday, it comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial to make it an outstanding value.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F91k0_0d2kmfFk00

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets: 38% off at Sur la table

Whether you’re shopping for someone setting up their first kitchen or a home chef who needs a few new pans, this three-piece set includes versatile sizes that fill different cooking needs. We love the nonstick coating that is free of potentially harmful PFOA and releases food for easy cleanup.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNPC4_0d2kmfFk00

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at Amazon

Streaming is easy with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that now offers both Alexa voice control and TV controls. It features 4K resolution that makes images pop and is compatible with today’s top streaming platforms. Grab several for stocking stuffers this weekend while they are half off.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Skyfw_0d2kmfFk00

Smith Skyline XL ChromaPop Goggles: 62% off at Backcountry

Proprietary ChromaPop technology is what makes these goggles special and creates superior definition in all types of outdoor conditions. The lenses resist fogging up, so they are perfect for sunny, wintry days. The QuickFit strap system keeps them secure and comfortable.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCNF1_0d2kmfFk00

Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: 30% off at Home Depot

If you’re shopping for tools for someone on your list, this 6-piece kit is a comprehensive choice. You’ll get a charger, two lithium-ion batteries and six essential power tools ready to tackle repairs and projects around the house. This weekend’s sale price is one of the lowest we’ve seen.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPMZr_0d2kmfFk00

VIZIO M Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar: 30% off at Amazon

Take any TV’s audio to the next level with VIZIO’s M Series soundbar that produces clear, bold sound. It includes a 6-inch subwoofer that will fill any room with immersive entertainment.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FZ2I_0d2kmfFk00

Revlon Pro Collection One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: 35% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Revlon’s hair dryer-hot air brush combo is a versatile hair styling tool that creates beautiful looks in minimal time. Ceramic and ionic technology protect hair, leaving it soft and full of body.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar321_0d2kmfFk00

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Down Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket: 64% off at Macy’s

This puffer jacket is both warm and stylish, and sports a packable design that makes it easy to stash when the weather warms up. It’s available in 12 attractive color combinations and a choice of five sizes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgBQn_0d2kmfFk00

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next: 48% off at Sur la table

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a coffee lover’s dream, thanks to its ability to customize coffee and espresso beverages with the Aeroccino 3, five brew sizes and compatibility with a large selection of Nespresso capsules. What’s more, any eco-conscious coffee enthusiast will appreciate that it’s made with 54% recycled materials.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pXEg_0d2kmfFk00

Black Diamond Helio 76 Skis: 50% off at Backcountry

Anyone who’s dreaming of a white Christmas on the slopes will love these lightweight skis that are easy to maneuver and built to deliver a memorable ride. The narrow construction is designed for speed. Grab a pair this weekend and enjoy an incredible price.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqtvS_0d2kmfFk00

Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set: 75% off at Macy’s

At a savings of just over $750, this luggage set is an ideal gift for that person on your list who’s ready to travel again. It comes with three hardside bags that are expandable, have rugged handles and wheels and are built to withstand the bumps and scrapes that often occur when traveling.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqXNV_0d2kmfFk00

Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum: 49% off at Home Depot

Any pet owner will appreciate how the PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum cleans pet messes around the house. That’s because this versatile robot has powerful suction that whisks pet hair off carpet, plus it sweeps and mops hard flooring.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pbd6G_0d2kmfFk00

Sparkle Reversible Quilt Set: 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

With a snowflake pattern and soft microfiber material, this quilt set is great for the holiday season. It’s reversible and includes a pillow sham.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvhv2_0d2kmfFk00

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: 33% off at Lenovo

This Chromebook is speedy, sleek, and built for versatility at work or in the classroom. Long battery life, an aluminum chassis, reliable Wi-Fi 6 and ample storage equal a solid deal.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Kohl’s: Women’s Boots only $16.99!

Need new boots? This is a great time to grab a pair or two!. Kohl’s has started their Black Friday Deals! You can get Women’s Boots for just $16.99 when you use the promo code GET15 at checkout!. Plus, today only, score $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you...
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#4k Tv#Holiday Shopping#Black Friday Deals#Bestreviews#Gps#Fitbit Premium#Amazon Vtech#Casper Original Mattress#Zoned Support
CNET

The Walmart early Black Friday sale is live. Here are the best deals on TVs, laptops and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart promised to kick off its Black Friday sales early this year, and it's delivered. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect -- and there are some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmar2news

Bath & Body Works Thanksgiving week sale—buy 3, get 3 free on entire store

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday is the perfect time to score some great deals,...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: Preview upcoming price cuts and shop top picks available now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The entire Walmart Black Friday ad is here and we now know exactly what the big box retailer has planned for its upcoming Black Friday deals and sales. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods, super cheap 4K TVs and so much more.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.
ELECTRONICS
WFLA

WFLA

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy