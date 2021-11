Four unanswered goals by the Atlanta Gladiators (4-1-0-0) hammered the South Carolina Stingrays (4-2-0-0) by a score of 4-2 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Conor Landrigan netted his first goal of the season just under seven minutes into the opening period on the first power play of the evening. Alex Brink and Victor Hadfield helped open the ice for Landrigan’s snipe past Atlanta netminder Tyler Parks to open the lead.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO