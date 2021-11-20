LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just two games remain in the regular season for the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, and those match-ups are both slated to be top-ten showdowns against the teams up north.

Up first are the seventh-ranked Michigan State Spartans, who enter the Horseshoe on senior day as heavy underdogs (yet again, the Buckeyes hold nearly a three touchdown line). The Spartans will be led by Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, who enters the game with 1,473 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns on the year.

Fourth Quarter

Final stats:

Quinn Ewers is in at QB for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 8:32, Touchdown

Master Teague is into the end zone on Senior Day! The veteran running back responded to "Teague" cheers in the crowd with a 1-yard touchdown run. He is up to 95 yards in the game. 56-7, Buckeyes.

On 3rd and 2 from the MSU 7-yard line, Master Teague rushes for a gain of 6 yards.

Ohio State calls timeout prior to 1st and 10 from the MSU 15-yard line. 5:27 remaining in the game.

Teague picks up another first down, and the Buckeyes are down inside the red zone at the Spartans' 15 yard line.

Kyle McCord finds a leaping Julian Fleming for a 10-yard gain, but Fleming was ruled out of bounds.

Master Teague continues to run hard on Senior Day, as he gallops forward for a pickup of 10 yards to the MSU 27.

Michigan State is able to get the stop on 3rd and 4, but a facemark penalty keeps the Ohio State drive alive. Buckeye football at the Spartans' 43.

McCord has shown a willingness to run, and takes off for a gain of 4 yards on 2nd and 8.

Kyle McCord hits Sam Wiglusz for a first down conversion on 3rd and 5.

Ohio State calls timeout prior to 3rd and 5 from their own 30 yard line

Michigan State cannot move the ball and is forced to punt again.

McCord finds Sam Wiglusz for a gain of 9 on 3rd and 12, and the Buckeyes go three-and-out for the first time today.

Payton Thorne connects with Keon Coleman on a 12 yard touchdown pass, and Michigan State is on the scoreboard. Buckeyes lead, 49-7.

Third Quarter

Third Quarter Stats:

Marcus Williamson breaks up Thorne's first down attempt.

Thorne finds Hayward again, this time for 15 yards and Michigan State is in the red zone for the first time today.

Elijah Collins rushes for a gain of 10 yards on 4th and 2.

Zach Harrison is in on Ohio State's fifth batted pass today.

Kyle McCord throws an interception to Justin White, who returns the ball 10 yards to the MSU 49.

C.J. Stroud's final stat line: 32-35, 432 yards, 6 touchdown passes.

Kyle McCord is in at quarterback for the Buckeyes.

Tackles at the line of scrimmage on first and second down lead to a 3rd and 10 for the Spartans. Payton Thorne misses everyone on third down, and Michigan State goes three-and-out yet again.

Noah Ruggles misses a 38-yard field goal attempt. The miss ends Ruggles' perfect start to the season. The score remains 49-0 with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter.

C.J. Stroud is sacked on third down from the MSU 21.

Chris Olave (140), Garrett Wilson (126), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (105) are all over 100 yards receiving in the game.

Smith-Njigba makes another reception, putting him over the 100-yard mark on the day.

Miyan Williams takes a short C.J. Stroud pass for 10 yards and another Ohio State first down.

The play stands. OSU football at the 49 yard line.

Master Teague III is the featured back for Ohio State to open the second half, and he just found space around the right side of the Buckeye offensive line for a pickup of 21 yards to the OSU49. The play is under review to confirm where Teague stepped out of bounds.

C.J. Stroud throws on 2nd and 13, finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a gain of 16 yards and a Buckeye first down.

Connor Hayward is blown up by Kourt Williams in the backfield on an attempted screen pass on 3rd and 17. MSU will punt the football back to Ohio State after a big defensive stand following the chunk play to open the half.

Haskell Garrett wraps up Thorne for a loss of 8 on first down from the OSU 38.

Payton Thorne finds Tre Mosley for a gain of 46 yards on the first play of the second half.

Teradja Mitchell lays a HUGE hit on Dominic DiMaccio at the 24 yard line on the opening kick of the third quarter. Spartans have possession of the football.

Second Quarter

First half stats:

C.J. Stroud kneels to enter halftime.

Payton Thorne throws another incomplete pass on third down, and MSU will punt with 41 seconds remaining in the half.

C.J. Stroud has tied the Ohio State record for touchdown passes in a game with his six in the first half.

Ohio State is over 500 yards of offense IN THE FIRST HALF.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 3:52, Touchdown.

Earth, Wind, and Fire have all found the end zone today! C.J. Stroud lofts a pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the back of the end zone, and Ohio State continues to put the game further out of reach. 49-0, Buckeyes.

Master Teague III has his first carry of the game on senior day, and takes the football inside the five yard line.

Garrett Wilson rushes the football on an end around attempt, and picks up a first down near the MSU 10 yard line.

Stroud finds Olave again, this time for 15 yards against some extremely soft coverage played by Michigan State.

On 2nd and 18, Miyan Williams rushes for a gain of 19 yards can picks up a Buckeye first down at the Spartans' 36.

C.J. Stroud is sacked on first down from the MSU 47 yard line.

Jeremy Ruckert is into the action in the second quarter, taking a screen pass by Stroud for 28 yards out to the OSU 43.

Payton Thorne's pass is dropped by Jayden Reed on third down, and MSU goes three-and-out again.

Ohio State calls timeout prior to a Michigan State 3rd and 5 from the 28 yard line.

C.J. Stroud (so far): 23-25, 330 yards, 5 TDs.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:15, Touchdown.

C.J. STROUD HAS 5 TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN THE FIRST HALF! Stroud finds Garrett Wilson for the duo's second touchdown connection of the day, and Ohio State is rolling, 42-0.

Chris Olave strikes again, picking up a chunk of 16 yards down to the MSU 12.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes a swing pass from the slot and converts on third down. Ohio State inside the MSU 30 yard line.

Michigan State calls timeout prior to a 3rd and 7 from the 36 yard line. 9:16 remaining in the quarter.

TreVeyon Henderson busts free for a gain of 18 yards to the MSU 39.

Tyreke Smith bats down an attempted screen pass on 3rd and 20, and Michigan State punts it back to Ohio State again. Buckeyes start the drive at their own 43.

Kenneth Walker picks up 9 on 2nd and 10, but the play is called back for holding. 2nd and 20 for the Spartans.

C.J. Stroud just set the school record for most consecutive completions in a game with 17.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:46, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Miyan Williams walks into the end zone after being set up at the 1-yard line thanks to a 27-yard connection between C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave. 35-0, Ohio State.

Chris Olave Again!! Olave adjusts to a perfectly placed sideline pass from Stroud and picks up 27 yards down to the MSU 1 yard line.

Smith-Njigba with another catch, and another first down.

Miyan Williams is stopped short of first down yardage on 2nd & 2, but Ohio State avoids their second third down of the day on an offsides penalty prior to the play. First down Buckeyes at the Spartans' 42.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba grabs his 5th catch of the game, gaining 8 yards and moving the ball into MSU territory.

Miyan Williams picks up 14 yards and a Buckeye first down on the first play of the drive.

Cameron Brown nearly intercepts Thorne on third down, but the pass falls incomplete. Michigan State with a quick three-and-out and Ohio State's offense is back on the field.

C.J. Stroud is now 17-18 for 245 yards and 4 TDs in the game. We still have 14:05 remaining in the second quarter.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 1:48, Touchdown.

JULIAN FLEMING IS INTO THE END ZONE! Fleming leaks out behind the Spartans defense and into the end zone, where C.J. Stroud finds him for his first career touchdown. 28-0, Buckeyes.

TreVeyon Henderson rushes inside the 5 yards line on 1st and Goal.

C.J. Stroud takes off and runs for a gain of 5 yards on first down inside the Michigan State 10 yard line.

First Quarter

First Quarter Stats:

TreVeyon Henderson picks up 9 yards up the gut and advances to the Spartans' 16 yard line before the end of the quarter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba breaks free for another gain of 16 yards down to the MSU 25.

FUMBLE! Ronnie Hickman forces a Jordon Simmons fumble, and Ty Hamilton jumps on the ball for Ohio State!! Buckeye football at the MSU 44.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 71 yards, 1:24, Touchdown.

CHRIS OLAVE HAS THE RECORD! Olave stands alone at the top of the Ohio State all-time touchdown receptions list, hauling in his 35th career TD on a 43 yard touchdown strike. Olave now has two touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Buckeyes lead, 21-0.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in the action on this Buckeye drive, with catches of 6 and 15 yards to begin the possession.

Michigan State's field goal attempt is NO GOOD! Ohio State recovers possession of the football at their own 29.

The play is ruled an incomplete pass. 4th and 10, Michigan State.

Jayden Reed secures another reception on third down, reaches for the first down, and appears to fumble. There was a clear recovery by Bryson Shaw on the play. The play is currently under review.

Incomplete passes on first and second down have led to another third and long for the Spartans.

Kenneth Walker breaks free again, picking up another first down on a gain of 15 down to the Buckeye 29 yard line.

Reed gets open on third down and Thorne delivers a strike on a back-shoulder fade over Denzel Burke to convert the first down. Gain of 21 on the play and Michigan State is down to the OSU 42.

Steele Chambers stuffs Connor Hayward near the line of scrimmage on first down and Michigan State unsuccessfully attempts a deep throw on second down, and it's 3rd and 9.

Kenneth Walker takes his second carry of the game and bounces to the outside, picking up a first down after a stiff arm on Ronnie Hickman.

Tyler Hunt comes up with a contested grab over the middle of the field to move the chains for the Spartans on third and long.

Thorne misses high on a pass attempt for Jayden Reed. 3rd and 14, Michigan State.

Tyreke Smith blows up the Spartans' first down play in the backfield, resulting in a loss of four yards.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 88 yards, 1:16, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN GARRETT WILSON!! C.J. Stroud fires a bomb downfield to Wilson, who takes the pass 77 yards to the house! 14-0, Buckeyes.

A batted pass on first down and pressure on second down led to a 3rd and 10 for Michigan State. Thorne throws incomplete on third down, and the Spartans will punt the ball back to the Buckeyes.

Payton Thorne finds Tyler Hunt for a gain of 16 to the MSU 35.

Ohio State Scoring Drive: 12 plays, 86 yards, 4:06, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN CHRIS OLAVE! Olave finds open space in the end zone and secures his 34th career touchdown reception, tying David Boston for the most in Ohio State history. 7-0, Buckeyes.

Wilson has his fourth reception of the game already, and moves the chains yet again for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is marching down the field.

Garrett Wilson makes two more receptions and the Buckeyes are in plus-territory on the opening drive of the game.

Henderson gets the ball again and finds space along the left side of the offensive line, rushing for another OSU first down.

Ohio State goes Garrett Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson, and gains another first down. Ball near the 40 yard line.

After a false start on the first play, C.J. Stroud finds Chris Olave to move the sticks.

Kickoff in Columbus! Ohio State will start the game with possession of the football from their own 14, as Julian Fleming seemed to lose the ball in the sun on the opening kickoff. Michigan State won the toss and deferred to the second half.

Pregame

Senior Day introductions have begun at the Shoe.

Michigan State will be without wide receiver Jalen Nailor for today's game.

Pregame photos from Columbus:

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Lind

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Lind

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Lind

Officials for today's game:

Referee: O'Neill, John

Umpire: Carr, Jeff

Linesman: Van Meter, Kris

Line Judge: Winters, Vincent

Back Judge: Elliott, Michael

Field Judge: Powers, Gary

Side Judge: Roggeman, John

Center Judge: Blum, Greg

Palaie Gaoteote and Emeka Egbuka are among the 15 players unavailable for Ohio State against Michigan State.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Michigan State heads to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to take on Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC).

Both teams sit in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and the winner will continue to control their own destiny for the Big Ten East Division title. The loser, meanwhile, will suffer their second defeat of the season and be eliminated from both conference and national championship contention.

“It’s a huge challenge, and it’s a challenge because they’re very, very good,” head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference. “A top-10 team in the country playing for a chance to go to Indy. We’ve got everything on the line here, and both teams have had to bring it every week for a long time. We’re in November, so you add all of those things up, it’s a giant challenge.

“This is what it’s all about at the end of November. Having (ESPN College) GameDay in town and a top-10 matchup. This is why you come to Ohio State.”

General Info

Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 43 degrees, cloudy

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Ohio State (-18.5)

O/U Total: 69

Betting:

SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

Series History

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 34-15

* OSU record at home: 16-9

* OSU record on the road/neutral: 18-6

LAST TIME THEY MET

2020

: Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 32-3

* Overall: Same

* Mel Tucker

* At Michigan State: 2nd Season, Record: 11-6

* Overall: 16-13

Ohio State Capsule

Ohio State’s offense returned to form against Purdue, tying a season-high with 624 total yards in the 59-31 win over the Boilermakers. That’s not exactly great news for Michigan State, which allows 329 passing yards per game and ranks dead last in the country in that statistic.

Still, the Buckeyes have a lot of respect for the Spartans’ defense, which has recorded 32 sacks on the season. That includes a combined 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries from defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Jeff Pietrowski.

“I think that their defense is very good,” Day said. “They don’t give you a lot of big plays. They’re very good on third down and in the red zone. They try to create turnovers and try to control the game on offense running the football.”

That said, Michigan State has not faced a passing attack like Ohio State’s, which features a top Heisman Trophy candidate under center in quarterback C.J. Stroud and three wide receivers over or approaching 1,000 yards apiece.

That includes sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,027 yards), junior Garrett Wilson (813 yards) and senior Chris Olave (708 yards), who could become the just the sixth trio of teammates in Football Bowl Subdivision history to reach that mark.

“That’s something that is really special and not something other programs can say,” Wilson said. “We know that with our game plans and the way we like to play football, if we do our jobs, that’ll put us at a spot (where we want to be) at the end of the year.”

Michigan State Capsule

Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III enters Saturday’s game with a nation-leading 1,473 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. That includes five scores in a win over sixth-ranked Michigan last month, which thrust him to the forefront of the Heisman conversation.

“They have a very good offense and he’s a big part of it,” Day said. “He makes a lot of guys missing in the hole, so you’re going to need to do a great job up front in defeating blocks. It’s going to take more than one guy to bring him down. I think his vision and his patience and his ability to make a guy miss in the hole are some of the things he does best.

“When he does that, he’s created some explosive plays. He’ll make a guy miss and then it goes, so we have to tackle well. But if he were to break a tackle, we need somebody else there to clean it up for us. We’re going to need multiple guys running to the football.”

The Spartans will need Walker to have a big game and help them control the clock in order to win in Columbus. That might be a tall task against Ohio State’s defense, though, as the Buckeyes are allowing just 105.9 yards per game on the ground – good for 13th in the country.

Major Storylines

Day missed last season’s win in East Lansing after testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson served as the interim head coach in his place.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker spent four seasons on Jim Tressel’s staff at Ohio State. He was the defensive backs coach from 2001-03 and the co-defensive coordinator in 2004.

Olave is just one touchdown shy of tying former wide receiver David Boston (1996-98) for the most receiving touchdowns in school history. His next score will be the 34th of his career.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson is just one rushing or receiving touchdown shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s freshman record of 18 total scores, set during the Buckeyes’ run to the 2002 national championship.

Ohio State has won five straight games over Michigan State, but the Spartans have five victories all time over the Buckeyes when they’re ranked in the top five. That includes wins in 1974, 1998 and 2015, when Ohio State was the No. 1 team in the country.

Michigan State ended Ohio State’s Big Ten record 30-game conference winning streak with the victory in Ohio Stadium in 2015. The Spartans kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired on Senior Day.

Speaking of senior day, Ohio State will honor 24 players during a pregame ceremony. A full rundown of those being honored can be found here.

Sixth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson began his career as a walk-on at Michigan State before transferring to Ohio State in 2017.

Several Spartans have ties to the Buckeyes, including linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote, the younger brother of Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote; tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of former defensive end Cam Heyward; and safety A.J. Kirk, the younger brother of former safety Mike Doss.

As Day mentioned, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Columbus on Saturday morning. This will be Ohio State’s 51st appearance and 20th time hosting, both of which are the most of any school in the country.

BIG TEN Schedule (Week 11)

All times eastern

No. 4 Ohio State beat No. 7 Michigan State, 56-7

Purdue beat Northwestern, 32-14

Penn State beat Rutgers, 28-0

Illinois at No. 17 Iowa, 2:00 p.m. on FS1

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. on BTN

Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. on BTN

