Newberry County, SC

Reflecting on the festive and giving season

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
When I stepped into the role of executive director for The Newberry Museum, I soon joined a group of women called NEWberry: Newberry Empowers Women. An offshoot of the Newberry Downtown Development Association, this committee was formed by powerful women in Newberry County, in an effort to uplift and recognize female-owned and/or female-run businesses, nonprofits and more.

An exciting event I had the privilege of planning in 2019, was called “Thanks for Giving,” a nonprofit fair which took place during the first Friday in November. We set up tables outside in Memorial Park, and brought over all kinds of nonprofits from Newberry County, regardless of who was in leadership within the nonprofits. The goal of this event was to highlight organizations that often went unsung and unnoticed in their own communities, incentivizing Newberrians to learn more about them and feel inclined to give back in many different ways.

Even though the sudden onset of COVID and associated decline of in-person events caused this group to pause its good work, I was so incredibly moved by this nonprofit fair in particular, and the ability it had to bring community members together over advocating for a shared cause.

With this advocacy in mind, I’d like to talk about some of the good work that The Newberry Museum has done this year. Since January of 2021, we’ve seen 2,122 adults and 379 children come through our doors for free admission and an immersive museum experience. We’ve showcased an exhibit on the Harlem Hellfighters and Newberry’s own Private Tarrance Moon, while also giving African American artists in Newberry County the chance to show off their work and the Harlem Renaissance’s influence on their creativity. Mr. Perry James from the Ebony Doughboys came in full regalia and educated visitors on the musical and military accomplishments of the 369th regiment, bringing the Hellfighters to life for our visitors.

This year, we were able to bring the important legacy of Israel Brooks Jr. to life with an exciting exhibit on his life and accomplishments, both as a law enforcement professional and a community fixture. We got to host a private ceremony for his family and friends to celebrate his life, while also inviting representatives and state troopers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to come interact with the exhibit and share stories.

We got to host an extension exhibit spotlighting the first responders in Newberry County, collaborating with the police department, fire department, sheriff’s department, and EMTs to hold a day of remembrance and acknowledgment on September 11.

I had the privilege of designing an exhibit to commemorate 75 years of WKDK, Newberry County’s incredible hometown radio station, and the museum was able to host a day-long celebration for the 75th anniversary on October 26. We were able to honor Jimmie, his dad, and the legacy of the station, through thoughtful speeches from government officials and community supporters, as well as representatives from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

These are just a few of the large accomplishments from this year that stick out to me. We have had the ability to do so much, and in order to be able to accomplish more in the year ahead, we need your help. Consider donating to the museum on Giving Tuesday, by visiting our Midlands Gives profile online to donate, dropping off donations at the museum in person, or mailing them to The Newberry Museum, P.O. Box 343, Newberry, SC 29108.

If you are not able to give your money, consider giving your time by volunteering with us as a front desk ambassador, or by spreading the word about the museum and its exciting programs.

On behalf of my staff, my volunteers, and my Board of Directors, I want to say thanks for giving. Thanks for visiting your museum, and thanks for helping us give back, however that looks.

The Newberry Museum is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate an artifact, or express interest in volunteering, contact me at 803-597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan K. Murray is the executive director of the Newberry Museum. She can be reached at director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

