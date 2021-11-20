Reader critical of continued bleach smell, taste of area’s tap water

As the saying goes, cleanliness is clarity, and maintaining a clean home can be a foundation to a healthy life. Taking out the trash, doing laundry, wiping down the kitchen, and disinfecting the bathroom may require the use of harsh, sterilizing chemicals such as bleach. Bleach can be beneficial when it comes to cleaning but there are many do’s and don'ts that many people may overlook. Besides keeping our home clean, it's important to use precaution so we can stay happy and healthy. Using bleach incorrectly can lead to the inhalation of toxic fumes, damage to our eyes and skin, or dangerous chemical reactions. Health and safety go hand in hand, and we’re here to help. Remember, keeping your home clean and organized is a practice, not a project.

