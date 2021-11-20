ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry’s longest serving mayor dies at 91

By Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
Shealy Courtesy of McSwain-Evans Funeral Home

NEWBERRY — It is with heavy heart that the City of Newberry announces the passing of former Mayor Clarence Shealy on November 10, 2021.

Shealy, 91, served as mayor of Newberry from 1967-1990 and was the longest serving mayor in Newberry’s history. Before becoming mayor, Shealy served as a city councilperson from 1959-1967.

During his 23 years as mayor, many accomplishments were made, including the establishment of the city water plant on the Saluda River in 1972 and a new wastewater plant in 1981. Shealy led the formation of the Newberry Housing Authority. Other improvements included the building of the fire department on Wilson Road. Shealy was chairman of the board of the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority for many years and led Newberry back after the 1984 tornado.

Jimmie Coggins, of WKDK, recalls Shealy handling the 1984 tornado and going into leadership mode.

“I just got back from Columbia; I was at a meeting about disaster preparedness. When the tornado hit and I was walking into the front office (of WKDK), he burst through the front door and said we need to declare a state of emergency,” Coggins said. “Over the next 48 hours he was on the air with us many times, along with the city manager at the time, Al Harvey.”

Shealy was a veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of Newberry College. He had a long career in the insurance business as an agent with Liberty Life Insurance. He was a lifelong member of Epting Memorial United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities over the years.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said Shealy left a great legacy of accomplishments and service.

“Mayor Shealy loved the City of Newberry and its people,” said Senn. “Whether it was working on projects to make Newberry better or helping individuals, Mayor Shealy gave a lifetime of service.

“Many things we enjoy today are because of his work,” said Senn. “He established excellent and modern infrastructure for Newberry, and that infrastructure has been updated over the years to continue to benefit Newberry. The formation of the Newberry Housing Authority helped numerous county residents into better housing for their families, and it continues to provide a great benefit for many.

“He was dedicated to his hometown and its citizens.”

Al Harvey, city manager in Newberry for many years, worked closely with Shealy.

“I first met Mayor Shealy in the late 1960’s when I was working for the Central Midlands Council of Governments in Columbia,” Harvey said. “We developed a friendship during those early years and that relationship made my decision to interview for the Newberry City Manager’s position in 1977 quite easy.

“It was a pleasure working for and with Mayor Shealy on matters pertaining to the city. He worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all citizens of the city that he loved so dearly. He will be missed by those of us who had the pleasure of working with him during his many years of service as the Mayor of Newberry.”

Henry Summer, former chairperson for Newberry County Council, also recalls Shealy.

“Mayor Shealy was one of my mentors. He reminded me that any office was a sacred trust given by the people. To honor that trust, take care of the people and they will take care of you. Newberry is a better place because of his service to our community. We will miss him,” Summer said.

It is a long tradition in Newberry that when a person who’s served as Newberry’s mayor dies, bells ring in the city as a tribute. Mayor Foster Senn asked for churches in the city to ring their bells Sunday at 1 p.m., as a tribute to Mayor Shealy.

