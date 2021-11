In 2021 alone, companies are expected to invest more than $215 billion into data, a 10-percent rise year on year. Yet BCG Research has found that seven out of 10 companies fall short of their goals in digital transformation efforts, while a 2020 NewVantage Partners survey found that less than 30 percent of businesses believe they have an effective data culture. On top of all that, by different estimates, between 52 and 80 percent of data collected by companies is not used for anything productive.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO