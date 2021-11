This is still the Drew Timme show. Sure, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021 Chet Holmgren had a terrific college basketball debut that put him in a quadruple-double watch. Although the 7’0 freshman certainly has potential to be a top contributor for the No. 1 Bulldogs this season, it was Timme who took over against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO