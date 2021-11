Mark Wood is eager to make the most of his opportunity in the upcoming Ashes series and warned Australia they will face a different bowler compared to six years ago.The England quick was absent for the most recent battle in 2019 due to a side strain while an ankle issue saw him miss out on the squad for the previous trip Down Under although the fast bowler did recover in time to feature in the one-day series at the end of the tour.Wood’s only Ashes appearances occurred in the 2015 home series where he claimed 10 wickets but he only...

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO