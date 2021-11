On the most recent episode of "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," celebrity chef Bobby Flay stated that "Thanksgiving is a monster to cook," which is surprising to hear from someone who owns three restaurants nationwide (via Foodsided). Yet, as expected in the Flay household, Thanksgiving is taken very seriously and comes with a "strategy," as described by the Food Network personality. "If you walk into my house a day or two before Thanksgiving, you will see, literally, handwritten legal pad notes all over my cupboards," Flay said.

