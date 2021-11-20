Effectively Manage Your iOS Data with This Manager

Organization is crucial for entrepreneurs. And that includes the way you organize your data. It's one thing to manage your life with a calendar , and it's another to have absolutely all of your data and information seamlessly within reach on your devices. Fortunately, managing all of the data on your iOS devices is an absolute breeze with iMazing and it's on sale for an extra 30 percent off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale using code APPS30.

iMazing is a turnkey solution for iPhone, iPad, and iPod management. The all-purpose tool allows you to easily browse and manage backups, extract and print texts, drag and drop songs to your phone, and much more without having to jailbreak your device. In the event that you've upgraded or switched phones, it's a perfect solution to transferring data.

With iMazing, you can work with any app documents, data, and media, and transfer files between any Mac or PC to any iOS device wirelessly or with a USB. Music, pictures, videos, contacts, and much more — it's all a breeze to move all of your data between devices. You can even access your iPhone voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes. It's so simple and effective, it's earned 4.8 stars on Trustpilot and Macworld writes, "Move over, iTunes. iMazing is the iOS device manager we’ve been waiting for."

Managing and moving your data around is simple with the iMazing iOS Manager , and for a limited time, you can get it for an awesome discount. Get support for a single device for just $10.49 (reg. $34) when you use promo code APPS30 at checkout. Use the code to get a two-device license for $13.99 (reg. 44), a three-device license for $17.49 (reg. $49), or a five-device license for $20.99 (reg. $69).

Prices are subject to change.