ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Family separated at southern border reacts to possibility of government payouts

By Armando Garcia
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNjka_0d2kkwE700

Leticia works at a bakery helping to prepare the pastries that hungry New Yorkers order with their coffee in the morning. At first glance, she's like any other person in the city. But in 2017, she fled Guatemala with her son Yovany and made her way toward the border in Texas.

"At the moment we crossed, we were happy. We thought our lives were saved, that all the danger was behind us," she said in Spanish in an interview with ABC News' Zachary Kiesch. "We couldn't imagine that a greater pain, a stronger pain, was ahead of us."

Once they crossed, she and her son were detained by Border Patrol agents and quickly separated as they tried to submit an asylum claim. Leticia, whose last name is being withheld for privacy, was deported and Yovany was placed in foster care. They did not see each other for over two years.

They were among the first migrant families subjected to a pilot program for what later became the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy .

MORE: Biden administration considering payments for families separated under Trump policy

Leticia and Yovany could be one of the families qualifying for compensation if the Biden administration decides to make settlement payments to migrants who were separated from their children by the Trump administration.

Now reunited in the United States, mother and son continue to live in fear of being separated again while their asylum case is pending.

"It was a pain that I still carry with me. It's still hurting me," Yovany said in Spanish. "I continue living with that fear that I will be separated from her again."

The potential settlement payments, first reported by The Wall Street Journal , are part of an ongoing federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union seeking damages for separated families. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden dismissed reports that payments of up to $450,000 were being discussed, but expressed his support for some kind of compensation.

"If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legally or illegally, and you lost your child -- you lost your child -- it's gone. You deserve compensation no matter what the circumstance," Biden said. "What that will be, I have no idea. I have no idea."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DWz0_0d2kkwE700
Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project - PHOTO: In 2019 a federal judge ruled that Leticia’s deportation had been unlawful because she did not voluntarily accept deportation, leaving her son in the U.S.

In 2019, a federal judge ruled that Leticia's deportation had been unlawful because she did not voluntarily accept deportation and sign away her parental rights. Immigration officials did not provide her an interpreter or explain that they were separating her from Yovany.

"It was totally in English. I didn't know what I was signing," Leticia said. "Even today I still don't know what it is I signed."

The Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, with support for the reported settlements appearing to fall along party lines.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said the reports about settlements have been politicized and that there is no time frame on when a decision will be made in regards to the amount of money families would receive and who would be eligible.

"This is not about whether we all agree on macro-immigration policy. This is whether the United States is going to make little children pawns in this political fight," Gelernt said. "These families, according to all of the medical experts, have suffered severe trauma -- literally being pulled away."

MORE: Biden immigration authorities to end workplace raids

Leticia said she draws strength from her Indigenous roots, but her courage and faith were tested during those long months when she didn't know where her son was located. Despite the close bond they continue to share, she said there was some initial distrust when they were finally reunited.

"When I saw him, I noticed there was a feeling of 'Why would you leave me?'" she told ABC News. "He didn't tell me with his words but as a mother, I knew."

Fear of abandonment, depression and anxiety are just a few of the challenges families like Leticia's face when they're finally reunited.

"Money is not everything in the world," Leticia said of the possible payments. "It won’t return our happiness, it won’t return our health. But it can help start to remediate the trauma and the pain they caused us when they violated our human rights."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt6RI_0d2kkwE700
Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project - PHOTO: Leticia and Yovany were reunited more than two years after they were separated.

The Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project has been helping support her and Yovany while they wait for their asylum case to be heard.

"Reunification is truly only the first step that the government must take for these families. After they reunify, these families have to navigate a complex immigration system that is stacked against them in every way," said Leidy Pérez-Davis, policy director at the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

The Biden administration's reunification task force has found that more than 3,900 children were separated under by the "zero-tolerance" policy. Gelernt estimated that there are still over 1,000 families that have yet to be reunited and at least 270 that have not even been located.

"I hope this serves as an example for future governments to never repeat the same damage and trauma they've caused," said Leticia.

ABC News' Luke Barr and Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

Comments / 41

Gladhe8her
4d ago

What don't they understand about the word ILLEGAL. She broke our laws by crossing our border ILLEGALLY. She and her son need to be sent back to wherever they came from. They should have ZERO rights.

Reply(6)
23
Guest
4d ago

They made the choice to come knowing it was illegal to come. They should be fined for breaking the law, not compensated fir it. Ridiculous. We have vets who fought for us truly worthy of compensation.

Reply(1)
10
Pam Patterson
4d ago

You want to be an American, Americans who break the law go to jail or prison, their kids are taken an placed in Foster care for years sometimes. You were sent back to Your country an your child was taken care of with medical, food, education paid for by legal Americans or Visa holders. If you could of proven the child was yours he would of gone back with you.

Reply
5
Related
nsjonline.com

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A lawyer for migrant families negotiating a settlement agreement with the U.S. government pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them. Attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union would not discuss details of the talks nor confirm a previously reported...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Caravan heads to US after Biden failed to press border crisis in Mexico

Yet another caravan of Central American migrants is headed north toward the US-Mexico border after leaving southern Mexico Thursday — the same day President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and did not press the border crisis with him. The caravan of around 2,000 Central American and...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Another month of failure on the southern border

More than 164,000 migrants were arrested after illegally crossing the southern border this October. That is more than twice the number arrested in October last year, and it is an all-time high for the month of October. But President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thinks that’s A-OK. Asked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
foxsanantonio.com

Border crisis grows as some countries won't take migrants back

WASHINGTON (SBG)- The Secretary of Homeland Security was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, answering tough questions about the number of migrants making their way into the United States illegally. Overall, the number of migrants at the southern border is far lower than it was earlier this year, during the peak of...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Beast

How the Border Families Could Be Separated Forever

The Biden administration has broken nearly as many immigration-related promises as it has kept, according to frustrated advocates for immigration reform. Now, they are increasingly concerned that the White House is losing its nerve on yet another: a chance at legal residency in the United States for migrant families separated during the Trump administration.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Asylum Seeker#Guatemala#Deportation#New Yorkers#Spanish#The Wall Street Journal
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

More than 150 migrants from several countries bypass incomplete border wall, cross illegally into US

More than 150 migrants, including Albanians and more than a dozen Romanians, illegally crossed the border into America on Saturday morning. According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, who was on the scene as border patrol agents worked to gather the migrants that crossed, the group, which included multiple minors, entered a spot in La Joya, Texas, after making the journey across the Rio Grande.
LA JOYA, TX
WATE

Advocates: U.S. still turning back asylum-seekers at southern border

"The situation is incredibly uncertain and confusing and it’s very frustrating for people who are seeking asylum and trying to follow what they think is the proper procedure: go to a port of entry and tell the officers that you are fearful. That is how it’s supposed to work, but they’re being turned back.” Hannah Hollandbyrd, Hope Border Institute
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Washington Post

Venezuelan migrants are new border challenge for Biden administration

Record numbers of Venezuelan migrants have been crossing into the United States in recent months, posing a new border challenge for the Biden administration and raising concerns that more of the nearly 6 million people displaced from the South American nation could be heading north. U.S. authorities intercepted 13,406 Venezuelan migrants...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy