Well, Week 10 was interesting. DFS scores were on the rise, but it was still a pretty wacky NFL week filled with blowouts and upsets. We had six wins of 21 or more points. Is that normal? It doesn't seem normal. Anyway, if you had the chalk running backs in D'Ernest Johnson and Mark Ingram with one of Jonathan Taylor, Stefon Diggs, or CeeDee Lamb, chances are you did just fine. Oddly enough, Week 11 is setting up very similarly with value running backs, a few studs up top and big-name wide receivers you'll spend up on.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO