Britney Spears Slams Christina Aguilera for Dodging Conservatorship Question But Knowing the ‘Truth’

By Miranda Siwak
 5 days ago
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Frenemies? As Britney Spears continued to celebrate her freedom after her longtime conservatorship was terminated, she candidly spoke out about former pals that didn’t have her back while she was struggling.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!!,” the “Lucky” songstress, 39, captioned an Instagram Story clip on Friday, November 19, of Christina Aguilera being asked about the #FreeBritney movement. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about???”

The Crossroads star posted interview footage of the “Genie in the Bottle” singer, 40, who revealed, “I can’t” when asked about the Louisiana native’s struggles. As Aguilera walked away from the camera, she quickly added, “But, I’m happy for her.”

In response, Spears posted her shady social media message, adding, “I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!”

One such supporter that the “Stronger” musician praised was fellow songstress, Lady Gaga. Hours later on Friday, Spears reshared an interview clip of the House of Gucci star, 35, speaking out about how she — alongside many other women in the music industry — were treated.

“Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

The “Shallow” performer, for her part, wrote back to the pop princess later on Friday, doubling down on her support.

“Love you @britneyspears,” the “Poker Face” performer wrote via Instagram Story alongside a selfie. “Live your best life ❤️ ❤️ ❤️. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you 🙏 .”

While Aguilera has not addressed her former Mickey Mouse Club costar’s recent claims, she publicly voiced her support earlier this year after the “3” performer spoke out about her struggles during a June court hearing.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the “Beautiful” songstress tweeted in June, alongside a throwback photo with Spears. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship over her estate and person was terminated following a November 12 court hearing and the Grammy winner has been outspoken about her victory ever since.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!!,” the “Circus” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney.”

