Penn men’s basketball gutted out a gritty 73-68 win against the Bucknell Bison, the first win in 617 days for the Quakers. “Especially, what we have been through, with two trips and had a crazy delay, missed, canceled flights,” coach Steve Donahue said. “Just everything being so new to us all, to gather up and play again on the road and not feel sorry for ourselves and compete against a really good team, even though we didn’t play great, we competed at a high level, overcome the kid who gets crazy 30-some points. Just really happy for the guys. They worked extremely hard, were unselfish, and were not there yet, but I think a month or two of us getting back is really going to make us a good team.”

PENN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO