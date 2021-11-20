ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Things to Watch: Donte Jackson's on a roll

By Darin Gantt
Carolina Panthers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Kind of a big game tomorrow. Perhaps you've heard something about it. Not only are the Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton Sunday, they're also doing it against a lot of familiar faces from the Washington Football Team. But the reunion storylines aren't nearly as important as what...

www.panthers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

As we approach December, the league is experiencing an unusual dearth of superpowers. This absence of a true upper class has created a bloated middle class that makes each week completely unpredictable. Consider this: Week 11 brought us yet another outright win for a double-digit underdog (Texans over Titans), while the top three teams in last week's NFL Power Rankings all suffered losses.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens QB Trace McSorley Reportedly Signed By Arizona Cardinals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Trace McSorley has been signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and added to the roster of the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On Monday night, the former Penn State standout tweeted his appreciation for Baltimore City and the Ravens organization. “I cherish all the relationships I had with the teammates, coaches, staff and fans there and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season!” McSorley tweeted. Incredibly thankful for my time as a @Ravens and the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream. I cherish all the relationships I had with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Carolina Panthers

5 Things To Watch: Defense locked in

CHARLOTTE — Oh by the way, there's a game this week. Kind of a big one for the Panthers, too. Perhaps lost in the news of the return of a certain quarterback to his original team, the particulars of this matchup against the 8-1 Cardinals haven't gotten as much attention as it would have otherwise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton "will take first snap" on Sunday

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule confirmed Friday what was largely expected. Cam Newton is starting Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Rhule said Newton "will take the first snap," but also mentioned that P.J. Walker will be active and have a role. He wouldn't get into many of...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Matt Barkley is inactive, leaving just two quarterbacks up

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers feel good enough about Cam Newton﻿'s progress to this point that they're willing to make him one of just two quarterbacks active for Sunday's game against Washington. Recently acquired quarterback Matt Barkley﻿, who arrived two days before Newton was signed, is inactive for Sunday's game against...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 vs. Washington

*RE: Opening Statement *Credit to Washington. Credit to Coach Rivera. They came in here and played an excellent game. Played very much the way that they played last week against Tampa Bay. They were able to run the football. They had 190 yards rushing. When that happens typically we haven't played really well. They were excellent on third down, converting 46%, really 50% of their third downs. Offensively, I thought we had some good moments. But it was really a tale of penalties and our 3rd down conversions not really being what it needs to be. Obviously, a disappointing loss for us versus a quality team. I thought Terry McLaurin for them was excellent. I thought [Taylor] Heinicke was excellent. A lot of credit to them. With that, I'll see what questions you have.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

The Day After: It's about consistency

CHARLOTTE — It would be different if Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hadn't seen what his team was capable of. And the same is true of his players. That's why there was a tangible sense of frustration as they went back to persistent themes on Monday, when they looked back on the 27-21 loss to Washington.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc#Jackson Panthers#Cardinals
Carolina Panthers

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 12 at Miami

CHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Cam Newton played well in his return to Bank of America Stadium, but it was his former backup that stole the show. Taylor Heinicke lit up the Carolina defense for three touchdown passes and the Panthers' offense sputtered for much of the second half in a 27-21 loss, Carolina's fourth consecutive setback at home. Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for two scores, but Carolina's defense was unable to make key stops on a pair of Washington field-goal drives in the final five minutes. The Panthers will look to get back to .500 with a Week 12 matchup against the surging Dolphins."
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Ask The Old Guy: Enjoy the moment

CHARLOTTE — Here's the thing about mixed emotions — they're mixed. That's why they're so tricky (and why emotions are best jammed deep down inside you, never to be let out without professional supervision). Cam Newton come through the tunnel last week was something you'll never forget if you were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Carolina Panthers

Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Dolphins

Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7) Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla. The pass defense leads the NFL, allowing just 174.2 net pass yards per game, currently best in the NFL and third-best of any team over the last 10 years. Carolina has not allowed a TD on...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Old leaders showing up, new leaders stepping up

CHARLOTTE — When things are going poorly for a football team, it can be helpful for a key player to stand up and say something big. What is more helpful — and far more long-lasting — is for key guys to show up and do something small, and do it over and over.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy