5 Things to Watch: Donte Jackson's on a roll

*RE: Opening Statement *Credit to Washington. Credit to Coach Rivera. They came in here and played an excellent game. Played very much the way that they played last week against Tampa Bay. They were able to run the football. They had 190 yards rushing. When that happens typically we haven't played really well. They were excellent on third down, converting 46%, really 50% of their third downs. Offensively, I thought we had some good moments. But it was really a tale of penalties and our 3rd down conversions not really being what it needs to be. Obviously, a disappointing loss for us versus a quality team. I thought Terry McLaurin for them was excellent. I thought [Taylor] Heinicke was excellent. A lot of credit to them. With that, I'll see what questions you have.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO