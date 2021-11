Recently an article came across the internet which contained a list put out by Bloomberg and Wikipedia listing the ten richest people currently in the United States. The richest was Jeff Bezos of Amazon with the list saying that he has $114 billion at age 55, but other lists say he has $170 billion. The last on the list of ten was the former wife of Jeff Bezos with $36 billion which she received in a divorce settlement.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO