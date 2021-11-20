What’s On Miles’ Mind?: “SAFE 2”

Do you feel safe? Do you feel safe when you’re out and about, jogging or driving along highways, city streets or back roads? If you’re African American, do you feel safe driving while Black? Are you safe in your home? Are you safe in church, or at a concert, or at...
At one time, I had a nice, new, pink battery charger for my vehicle. That charger was purchased because of dead battery episodes at church and my home garage. The instructions were spelled out very plainly on the side of the battery, no problem. Gee, now I’m all set. I...
Here we are: lost. I’m sitting in a rental car with my Australian parents and brother and his girlfriend amidst a thicket of maple trees in the middle of, well, somewhere, I guess. Living across the world from each other, we’ve converged in the wilderness for our annual road trip. And things are not going great. For me, the fifth wheel; for them; for society en masse. I have recently incurred a haircut that makes my head look like a king trumpet mushroom and a spate of job application ghostings has left my self-esteem trembling like the cheap engine in our white Toyota Corolla. My brother anxiously awaits re-entry to the U.S. after a visa snafu. My father, who has a head cold, responds to physical weakness with irritation. And Mum, the backseat driver in all of our lives, is starting every sentence with, “I’m just saying.”
I think how we prefer our Thanksgiving bird is also a bit of commentary on how shallow society can be at times. I'm not a gambling man but I'll bet you've never thought about the gender of your Thanksgiving turkey, or for that matter, its age. To understand, you only...
The Centerville cliffs are eroding into the Pacific Ocean. Over the past 25 years, I have watched this part of the coastline slide into the ocean. The landscape feels like it is straight out of an apocalyptic movie. In fact, in the late 1990s, while attending Humboldt State University, I shot a few student films here on land that has now fallen into the ocean.
In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
Houston, we have a problem. Have you seen your child’s grades slipping since returning to school? Have you checked your child’s weekly screen time? I believe there is a strong correlation. We now have a new addiction on our hands that no one is talking about. If you walk around...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather and chow down on some delicious foods. While these festive eats may be delicious and filling to us, they may not be so safe for our furry friends. Here’s a list of what is and isn’t safe for your pet […]
Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
This article by Dr. Michael Somenek is both smart and sharp.! He has provided us a great discussion of non-invasive (as in no surgery involved) treatments that can treat “turkey neck”. If you are a “regular” to LA-Story.com, the name “Dr. Michael Somenek” might sound familiar. And it should be because I featured a post from Dr. Troy Pittman (Dr. Somenek’s business partner) entitled “No Vaccine, No Surgery” in August 2021.
The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging parents to talk to caregivers, whether it be a grandparent or a babysitter, about the ABCs of safe sleep. Minnesota data consistently has shown that unsafe sleep environments account for nearly all unexpected infant deaths in Minnesota. Every year, about 50 or more Minnesota babies die suddenly and unexpectedly, and nearly all those tragic deaths happen in an unsafe sleep environment. State health department analysis of the 100 sudden unexpected infant deaths in 2018 and 2019 found that 93% or 93 were sleep-related and happened in unsafe sleep environments, according to preliminary data.
My daughter got an invite to a friend's birthday party last week. We've been meaning to go swimming at Currents since the weather turned cold but just haven't made it happen so it's perfect that the party will be held there. When my daughter mentioned that she had her birthday at Currents earlier this year, reminded me that my other daughter decided to do the same over the summer, and noted that now we'll be going to this party for her friend, it made me realize that closures to The Hub and Flying Squirrel have left Missoula with limited options when it comes to party places for families.
MISSOULA, Mont. - With Thanksgiving kicking off the holiday season this week, supply chain shortages are being felt in all areas, from groceries to holiday shopping. The pandemic is even impacting festive holiday drinks. From the Moscow Mule to your favorite classic eggnog, liquor supplies are coming up short. Jeff...
Someone has to call off the game. She sits in the exam room, all pale and teary in her wheelchair. "What are we going to do now?" she asks. For years now, Ann Marie has been living with the cancerous monster that is eating her from the inside. One surgery after another; one chemo regimen after another; radiation to this part of her body, then to that part. She has visited many research centers and traveled to different institutions to receive treatments as part of studies. She comes back home when she fails a trial, and we go back to another chemo regimen. Her family is on the computer every day, searching to find a study here and a trial there, and when they do, she packs and travels. She then comes back...and travels again. With every trip she takes, she comes back a few pounds lighter, a few smiles shorter, a little less life in her.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and frying a turkey is popular in South Florida but if you don’t do it the right way, you could have a big fire emergency.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging anyone frying a turkey to take safety precautions so their celebration doesn’t turn into tragedy.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of cooking, burns can happen,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Maggie Castro.
On Tuesday, they did a demonstration on the right way to fry a turkey.
“If you follow the instructions you should be perfectly fine,” said Castro.
Also, wear appropriate clothes, nothing too flowy...
The USA has 21,739 domestic flights today, November 23rd. The median length of haul is 634 miles (1,255km), more than within any continent, including Asia. But what about short flights? The US is inundated with them. Domestic US routes under 150 miles. There are approximately 305 domestic US routes under...
ALDI worked with the local Big Brother Big Sisters program to help supply families with Thanksgiving staples to ensure that everyone can celebrate the holiday season. Over 5 different ALDI’s participated in the state of Florida and they gifted 600 families non-perishable Thanksgiving sides and $20 ALDI gift cards.
ITHACA, N.Y.—Across Ithaca’s Northside neighborhood, black yard-signs with simple white lettering have popped up seemingly overnight. They read: “Northside United for a Safe Community,” lacking the obvious political or policy leanings yard-signs, bumper stickers, and billboards so often do. And it seems that’s part of the point. The signs only...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many are taking to the sky, the roads, and the rails for Thanksgiving. It may be the first time in a while that some families are getting together. Dr. Chris Morley with Upstate Medical University has some tips to stay safe:. Get vaccinated and get a booster...
Comments / 0