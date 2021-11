The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will run from Nov. 26 to 28 with 16 teams competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions. Supercell has revealed a new way for fans to engage with the competition through an event website. Players can visit the website to get all the information for the 2021 World Finals and win exciting rewards. Players need to sign in to the website using their Supercell IDs. Any rewards won will be credited to their Brawl Stars accounts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO