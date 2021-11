This weekend I was part of the crowd of over 51,000 people that saw George Strait at US Bank Stadium. It's a show that I have been looking forward to for a long time, as he was joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on stage. My fiance Cory and I had a wonderful time at the show, and even though this wasn't my first concert at this venue, there were a few things I wish I knew before attending the concert.

