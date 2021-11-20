After Playing Halo Infinite’s Campaign, No Co-Op For 6+ Months Is Going To Hurt

Back in August, 343 Industries made the announcement that Halo Infinite would be launching without campaign co-op or Forge, with the former set to arrive with the game’s second season three months after its December launch, and the latter with the third season another three months after that. Recently, however, with the surprise early launch of the game’s multiplayer component, the developer confirmed that the first season had been extended to allow more development time for Season 2, which is now set to arrive in May 2022. So what does that mean for campaign co-op and Forge?

