9 Year Old Author Writes Bestseller

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s only 9 years old but he’s just published his first book. His book is called Knocking Greatness...

scetv.org

Meet 16 year old author Jeyda Bolukbasi on By the River

This week as we sit by the river, we’re joined with Jeyda Bolukbasi to talk about her book, Tuah. Jeyda is unique from our usual authors, because she is only 16 years old! She has published two books already! Jeyda is a native from the Lowcountry and came in the studio to talk about the story behind her book, Tuah. She spent months researching the Emperor Goose before she wrote her book and told us about how she has always been fascinated with birds.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
princewilliamliving.com

11-year-old Dhruv from Linton Hall School is a Published Author

Dhruv Amitabh had a big night to celebrate. His short story titled ‘The First Grade Field Trip’ was selected as one of the winning stories amongst numerous entries received from across the globe. It was published in the 2021 ‘iWRITE Short Stories by Kids for Kids Publishing Contest’s Anthology Vol. 12′. All winning Authors and Illustrators were invited to iWRITE’s big Book Signing Celebration at the Hyatt Regency in Houston on Nov. 12. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Local author shares her writing journey with the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local author Tara Wine-Queen held an event at the Louis Bennett Public Library to talk about her journey as a writer. Wine-Queen was the author of Tenderness and Troubling Times and The Baby Losers Club which, were both a collection of short stories inspired by life experiences.
WESTON, WV
WECT

Bestselling author and Bolton native Jason Mott wins National Book Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bestselling author and Bolton native Jason Mott won the National Book Award in fiction for his novel, “Hell of a Book.”. The book follows the story of an African-American author who sets out on a cross-country book tour to promote his bestselling novel. It also tells the story of Soot, a young Black boy living in a rural town in the recent past, and The Kid, a child who appears to the author on his tour. The novel explores racism, police violence, family and love. WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski interviewed Mott when the book was released this summer.
WILMINGTON, NC
FanSided

Star Wars author Timothy Zahn talks 30 years of writing Thrawn and ending the Ascendancy trilogy

It’s been 30 years since Thrawn first appeared in the Star Wars novel Heir to the Empire by Timothy Zahn — a book now part of the Legends collection. But despite Zahn’s original Thrawn trilogy being retconned, the character’s legacy lives on in the Rebels animated series and in two canon trilogies — Star Wars: Thrawn and Thrawn: Ascendancy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fremont Tribune

Young readers invited to write to favorite authors

Young readers in grades 4-12 are invited to write a personal letter to an author for the Nebraska Letters about Literature (LAL) contest, a state reading and writing promotion program. The letter can be to any author (living or dead) from any genre-fiction or nonfiction, contemporary or classic-explaining how that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
CANCER
