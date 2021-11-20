9 Year Old Author Writes Bestseller

This week as we sit by the river, we’re joined with Jeyda Bolukbasi to talk about her book, Tuah. Jeyda is unique from our usual authors, because she is only 16 years old! She has published two books already! Jeyda is a native from the Lowcountry and came in the studio to talk about the story behind her book, Tuah. She spent months researching the Emperor Goose before she wrote her book and told us about how she has always been fascinated with birds.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO