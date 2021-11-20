Transit Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to group of children at MBTA station

Wayne Macdonald, 62, Boston (Photo courtesy of the MBTA Transit Police)

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed Saturday morning the arrest of a man wanted in connection for exposing himself to a group of children at the MBTA’s State Station on Tuesday, November 16.

Transit Police reported on Thursday they were searching for an unknown man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of 14-year-old girls at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were later able to identify the suspect as Wayne MacDonald, 62, of Boston, who’s a Level 3 Registered Sex Offender. MacDonald was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, but he later eluded Transit Police detectives on Tuesday after he forcefully removed his GPS bracelet.

Authorities confirmed that a Transit Police officer recognized MacDonald Friday night at the MBTA’s JFK UMass Station in Dorchester before placing him under arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

