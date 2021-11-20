ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Transit Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to group of children at MBTA station

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRsA1_0d2kiWOv00
Wayne Macdonald, 62, Boston (Photo courtesy of the MBTA Transit Police)

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed Saturday morning the arrest of a man wanted in connection for exposing himself to a group of children at the MBTA’s State Station on Tuesday, November 16.

Transit Police reported on Thursday they were searching for an unknown man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of 14-year-old girls at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were later able to identify the suspect as Wayne MacDonald, 62, of Boston, who’s a Level 3 Registered Sex Offender. MacDonald was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, but he later eluded Transit Police detectives on Tuesday after he forcefully removed his GPS bracelet.

Authorities confirmed that a Transit Police officer recognized MacDonald Friday night at the MBTA’s JFK UMass Station in Dorchester before placing him under arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy