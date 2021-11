The PHF has been having a lot of issues with its box scores through the first three weeks of the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, that means player and team stats on the league site are unreliable until things get back on the right track. In an effort to help get the scoring events in box scores as accurate as possible, we thought we’d post my tracking of those events for Their Hockey Counts here to share with fans, media, and all other interested parties.

