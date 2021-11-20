ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors embarrass Kings at home 108-89

By Sactown Royalty
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings were blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion yet again Friday night, this time by the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Utah Jazz
CelticsBlog

Celtics avenge home opener with 104-88 win over Raptors

BOSTON — Ime Udoka finally saw flashes of the team he wanted the Celtics to become on Wednesday. He saw it when Robert Williams III got out on Pascal Siakam’s mid-range attempt for a block and finished in transition. He saw it when Jayson Tatum took a long defensive rebound to the house for a layup late in the second quarter. He saw it when Al Horford drew two on a post-up and found Dennis Schröder for a three — in the corner.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Earns First Home Victory With Win Vs. Raptors

The Celtics came out with what seemed to be a sense of urgency against the Raptors on Wednesday at TD Garden, and while they ultimately let Toronto hang around, Boston still did enough to pull out its first home win of the season with a 104-88 verdict. The Celtics, who...
NBA
FanSided

Raptors need to improve home performance to contend in the East

The Toronto Raptors made their long-awaited return to Scotiabank Arena after an entire season spent in Tampa. Unfortunately, not only did the Raptors lose their home opener, but they’ve struggled to recapture the same home magic that they had during their dominant postseason runs. It’s now been 14 games into...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Raptors Trade Lands Pascal Siakam In Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings have been featured in NBA trade rumors for over a year now but have yet to make that big move. It has been all about which players they are going to send away for a potential return. There is a chance that they could package a few together and land a big name of their own to pair with De’Aaron Fox.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Best Raptors At Moda To Extend Home Win Streak To Six

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers might not be much of a road team, but they sure know how to get it done at home. After returning from a demoralizing four-game trip with just one win, the Trail Blazers returned to Moda Center to defeat the Raptors 118-113 in front of a crowd of 16,142 Monday night in Portland.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Raptors 108, Kings 89: Don’t even bother reading this

We are officially over the 15-game mark and those "it's still early" and "small sample size" arguments are starting to lose their vigor. The Kings can no longer lean on these early crutches and must now start standing on two legs to prove what kind of team they will be moving forward. Tonight's matchup against the Raptors was a good place to start, as both teams have struggled to find a consistent identity to start the season. A win for the Kings would mean a relieving step in the right direction, while a loss would signify yet another step towards acceptance that this year is no different than the last 15. Relief versus defeating disappointment - really gets you amped for some Kings basketball, right? Let's see how they did:
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors beat down Kings 108-89, get much needed road win

Playing on the second night of a road back-to-back without OG Anunoby, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Toronto Raptors mail tonight’s game in. Instead, they feasted on the perpetually-struggling Sacramento Kings, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never looking back, coming away with a 108-89 win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 126-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Pascal Siakam bleeds from head as home crowd sings in bizarre scenes from Raptors vs Kings clash

With Kyle Lowry gone, it seems Pascal Siakam needs to lead the Toronto Raptors back into the playoffs in the NBA 2021-22 Season. After injuries ruining the previous season for the 2019 NBA Champions, it seems like the road to the post-season is going to be tough for the team. Talking particularly from Friday’s Raptors vs Kings clash some bizarre scenes surely were found disturbing by many NBA fans.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 key takeaways as Raptors snap losing skid against Kings

Perhaps the Toronto Raptors should only play the second nights of back-to-backs—it seems to work out better for them. That was, at least, certainly the case against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, whom the Raptors smacked around to the tune of a 19-point victory that was truly much more devastating than that, when considering garbage time.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Raptors Preview: A Battle of the Barnes

The Sacramento Kings will be desperate to get back in the win column Friday night as they return home to host the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is back in Golden 1 Center for the first time in over a week, going 1-3 on their recent road trip. The Kingdom grew antsy...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 108, Kings 89

P. Siakam30 MIN, 32 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 10-12 FG, 3-3 3FG, 10- FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, +19 +/- 32 points on 12 shots. He had a few sloppy turnovers to start the game, but he got on track with a straight-line drive for free throws. He followed that up with a step-up three from straightaway. It seems like Siakam needs to see a make early to stay confident and decisive. Then he went berserk the rest of the game. He hit a ton of midrangers in transition. Then he scored eight straight to start the second half, including some triples, before he went to work in the post and pulling out some filthy moves. Honestly, he’s only just returned from surgery, and playing incredible basketball most games. To focus on the negatives when he can do this is pitiful.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick and more

The Toronto Raptors will face the Sacramento Kings in an interconference matchup on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Raptors-Kings prediction and pick. Both of these teams are in desperate need of a win. The Raptors have lost six of their last seven...
NBA

