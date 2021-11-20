Raptors embarrass Kings at home 108-89

We are officially over the 15-game mark and those "it's still early" and "small sample size" arguments are starting to lose their vigor. The Kings can no longer lean on these early crutches and must now start standing on two legs to prove what kind of team they will be moving forward. Tonight's matchup against the Raptors was a good place to start, as both teams have struggled to find a consistent identity to start the season. A win for the Kings would mean a relieving step in the right direction, while a loss would signify yet another step towards acceptance that this year is no different than the last 15. Relief versus defeating disappointment - really gets you amped for some Kings basketball, right? Let's see how they did:

