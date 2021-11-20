Raptors embarrass Kings at home 108-89

P. Siakam30 MIN, 32 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 10-12 FG, 3-3 3FG, 10- FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, +19 +/- 32 points on 12 shots. He had a few sloppy turnovers to start the game, but he got on track with a straight-line drive for free throws. He followed that up with a step-up three from straightaway. It seems like Siakam needs to see a make early to stay confident and decisive. Then he went berserk the rest of the game. He hit a ton of midrangers in transition. Then he scored eight straight to start the second half, including some triples, before he went to work in the post and pulling out some filthy moves. Honestly, he’s only just returned from surgery, and playing incredible basketball most games. To focus on the negatives when he can do this is pitiful.
