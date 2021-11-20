ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

 5 days ago

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide...

Related
Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
