Good News! Missing Chester County man has been located

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has located a man who was missing after asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

84-year-old Jack Matthews was last seen on Friday around 2 p.m. on Saluda Road near his home. He was believed to have been heading to Rock Hill doctor’s appointment and was driving a 2018 white Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate tag PMA929. He has known cognitive issues and is believed to be a diabetic.

