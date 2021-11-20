ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LOOK: Florida State unveils uniforms for Boston College

By Josh Newberg
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State wraps up Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday at Boston College. The Seminoles (4-6, 3-4 ACC) and the Eagles (6-4, 2-4 ACC) meet in Chestnut Hill, Mass....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hafley
Person
Mike Norvell
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#American Football#Seminoles#Acc#Eagles#Fsu#Nolefamily
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB signs with Seattle Seahawks

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Former Alabama RB BJ Emmons is back in the NFL!. He’s back in a familiar spot, too. In the 2021 NFL Draft, Emmons signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. However, he spent the preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
Boston Herald

Boston College looked explosive in 41-30 win at Georgia Tech

The operative word for Boston College was “explosives” in preparation for Saturday’s clash with Georgia Tech in Atlanta. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more in the Eagles 41-30 win over the Yellow Jackets. Jurkovec was 13-for-20 for 310 yards that featured four passes...
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Everything Florida State's coordinators had to say on Monday about Miami, emotions, and Boston College

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday. Dillingham spoke about offensive success, the development and evolution of quarterback Jordan Travis, the big 4th-and-14 conversion when Travis connected with wide receiver Andrew Parchment and...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

34K+
Followers
266K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy