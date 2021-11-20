ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US wins appeal over keeping man in cold Detroit border cell

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against a U.S. border agent who was accused of wrongly detaining a young man for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit international bridge.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said Friday that a key legal precedent that applies to questionable behavior by federal agents doesn’t apply at the border.

Anas Elhady, a U.S. citizen and a Muslim, was detained at the Ambassador Bridge while returning to Michigan from Canada in 2015. He claims he’s on a watch list and gets harassed when he travels.

Elhady said officers took his coat and shoes, leaving him only with his shirt, pants and socks. He said he shivered uncontrollably and was taken to a hospital by ambulance after four hours.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in 2020 said the lawsuit against one officer could go forward based on Elhady’s right to be “free from exposure to severe weather and temperatures.”

But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said different legal standards for liability apply at the border and Elhady had “no cause of action.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge denies Seminole Tribe’s stay on gambling expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A federal district judge rejected a stay requested by the Seminole Tribe of Florida late Wednesday after an earlier ruling blocked the tribe’s deal with the state to expand gambling and online sports betting statewide. Attorneys for the Seminoles argued the tribe would lose significant revenue...
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading ‘false information’ about war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Virus surge overwhelms hospitals in Cochise County

PHOENIX (AP) — A surge of COVID-19 cases is overwhelming hospitals in southwestern Arizona. Cochise County said Wednesday that its hospitals were low on resources, struggling with nurse shortages and that patients without COVID-19 were facing long waits to be transferred to larger hospitals for higher levels of care. Patients...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to role in drug transport conspiracy

BOSTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to transport drugs and cash using secret compartments inside tractor trailers. Jamil Roman, 44, of Chicopee, was indicted in 2016. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Maricopa County officials change rules for billboards

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials have created new rules for billboards that will let them double in size and height and for existing static billboards to be converted to ever-changing electronic displays. The Arizona Republic reports that scientists and residents have complained the new rules will brighten the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Russian lawmaker stripped of immunity over elk’s killing

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Thursday stripped a lawmaker who is critical of the Kremlin of his immunity, allowing prosecutors to press charges against him over the allegedly illegal killing of an elk during a hunting trip. Valery Rashkin, 66, first denied the accusations but...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Ap#Muslim
The Associated Press

ICC judges cut Muslim radical’s sentence in Timbuktu case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have cut by two years the sentence of an Islamic radical who pleaded guilty to overseeing the destruction of historic mausoleums in the Malian desert city of Timbuktu, the court announced Thursday. Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, a former teacher,...
LAW
The Associated Press

Many give thanks to Minnesota for producing the most turkeys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Production numbers show there’s a good chance that a Thanksgiving turkey came from Minnesota, especially if you live in the Midwest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Americans should eat about 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving. Minnesota farmers generally grow about 45 million turkeys a year on more than 500 farms, or nearly 18% of the country’s turkey supply, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy