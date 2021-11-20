Brick by brick, building a better future

When a home has more than 48,000 square feet of living space, somehow a 5,000-square-foot Great Room seems all in proportion. Everything about this truly cavernous room inside the oceanfront mega-mansion called Castillo Caribe, or “Caribbean Castle”, on Grand Cayman’s South Sound, is on the grandest of scales. Just feast your eyes on the twin, carved mahogany staircases that sweep majestically down from the second-floor balcony, the intricate, interwoven wooden ceiling and that towering wall of glass looking out on to the Windex-blue Caribbean. So impressive is the space that back in 2012, it was the subject of its very own episode...

