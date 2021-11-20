ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick by brick, building a better future

Cover picture for the articleI took the other week off to build — not a new program or online project, but to create with my own hands. A friend visited from a nearby island to help me construct a 12-foot-by-12-foot cedar shed to house our wood (and, OK, a sauna. Shh). Yeah, we...

Brick-by-brick

With a toy collector for a dad and a mom who is an educator, Janie Sircey’s childhood never had a shortage of creative toys like LEGO. “LEGO was a huge part of my upbringing,” said Sircey ’15. “Looking back, there’s not a moment in my childhood that doesn’t include LEGO bricks.”
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A $50 Million Cayman Estate With Its Own Banquet Hall and 250 Feet of Private Beach

When a home has more than 48,000 square feet of living space, somehow a 5,000-square-foot Great Room seems all in proportion. Everything about this truly cavernous room inside the oceanfront mega-mansion called Castillo Caribe, or “Caribbean Castle”, on Grand Cayman’s South Sound, is on the grandest of scales. Just feast your eyes on the twin, carved mahogany staircases that sweep majestically down from the second-floor balcony, the intricate, interwoven wooden ceiling and that towering wall of glass looking out on to the Windex-blue Caribbean. So impressive is the space that back in 2012, it was the subject of its very own episode...
Robb Report

Inside Pine Cay, a Five-Star Caribbean Private Island Resort So Low-Profile It’s Almost a Secret

Even the most knowledgeable Caribbean travelers might tilt their heads upon mention of Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos—and that aura of hidden mystique isn’t by chance. Situated along the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and ringed by a two-mile stretch of powdery, white sand beach, the 800-acre private island feels worlds away, but is just a brief (and beautiful) 20-minute boat ride from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos’ main tourism hub. Turks and Caicos itself is just a three-and-a-half-hour plane ride from New York City, and is known for its crystal-clear, bright blue waters and soft limestone sand. What most surprises travelers unaware...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
ABQJournal

Entrepreneur beats challenges to open brick-and-mortar shop

When Christi Leonardi set out to find a brick-and-mortar shop for her successful bath and beauty business, Hotsy Totsy Haus, she faced more than just the usual hurdles. Though her colorful wares had already garnered a cult following online and spots in the Oscars gift bags for two years, Leonardi, who is deaf and can read lips, said it was hard to secure a storefront since many property managers prefer doing business over phone calls rather than emails.
miamistudent.net

Behind The Brick - Planes, Trains, Automobiles and COVID-19

"Planes, Trains, Automobiles and COVID-19" is the fourth episode of the semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick, which is released bi-weekly on Fridays. In this episode your host Anna McDougall discusses the ins and outs of studying abroad pre-pandemic and during a pandemic. She is joined by her friend, Connor Osmond as well as Miami’s Global Programs Coordinator Annalee Jones and Miami’s Global Learning Coordinator Dave McAvoy.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

BRICK-BY-BRICK: Grand Rapids man opens secondhand LEGO retail store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LEGOs. What kid didn't have them, and endlessly create with them?. And what parent hasn't occasionally stepped on them and likely screamed profanities?. It's a brand of toy that's stood the test of time and because of that fact, certain pieces and parts have become highly-coveted items on the secondary market, so much so, that a West Michigan man has decided to cash in, creating the area's only LEGO lost-and-found retail store.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Always Right, Sometimes Wrong: Velvet Covered Bricks

Have you noticed how rude and abrasive people are these days? I read once, where one of our states passed a law requiring students to be polite. School-aged children would be required to use words like “please” and “thank you” and they were to address their teachers as “sir” or “ma’am.” I think it’s a great idea.
Beach Radio

Brick’s Spanking New Wawa Opens Tomorrow With Free Gifts

We LOVE a good Wawa! I know you do too. Well, Brick you’ve been waiting for it and it your new Wawa is finally opening tomorrow! Whahooo!. Yep, Brick gets a shiny new store on Route 88 and Jack Martin Boulevard. They will have fun surprises starting at 8am and the ribbon cutting will be at 9am and you know that means free goodies! In fact, I saw that the first 100 people who come inside will get Wawa T-shirts and free coffee! (What is it with those T shirts…every teenager goes nuts for them). They even sell them on Amazon!
The Pilot-Independent

Library Reflections: cramped single-story brick library was a wonderland

I did a lot of my growing up in libraries. If you’re a fellow reader, I’m guessing you might have, too. The public library in my little Midwestern hometown was nothing like the vast Victorian mansion-turned-library where “Long Lost,” my next book for young readers, is set. It was a cramped single-story brick building squeezed between the police station and an alley — but to me, it was a wonderland.
