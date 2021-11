JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation) has released photos from the cast‘s first script reading!. “Just One Person” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down “just one person,” they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO