Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller lowered the price target on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) to $28.00 (from $30.00) after the company reported Q3/21 revenues of $5.3M and negative Adj. EBITDA of ($17.5M). Results were better than anticipated, by 17.5% and 5.4%, respectively but with the Launch segment facing limitations to conduct launch activity in Q3 due to a Level 3 COVID lockdown in New Zealand, Space Systems generated a majority of the revenues, growing by 360% y/y to $4.2M.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO