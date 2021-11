The next episode of “School 2021” will dive deeper into the stories of the main characters!. The eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” will tell the story of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing an uncertain future. WEi’s Kim Yo Han stars as Gong Ki Joon, a former Taekwondo athlete who must give up on his dream due to an injury, while Cho Yi Hyun plays his first love Jin Ji Won, who is determined to achieve her dream of becoming a carpenter.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO