Scotland captain Stuart Hogg brushed off his historic double against South Africa as he bemoaned the self-destructive errors that led to a 30-15 defeat.Scotland led the world champions 10-8 at half-time and Hogg gave them hope with his second try, which took him level on 24 with Tony Stanger and Ian Smith on top of the all-time try-scorers list for his country.The Springboks also managed two tries, both through winger Makazole Mapimpi but they kicked their way to success on the back of a 15-9 penalty count in their favour.Finn Russell missed several kicks he might have expected to...

RUGBY ・ 12 DAYS AGO