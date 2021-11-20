Vertical Roots featured on PBS’ ‘START UP’ season 9

Is Call the Midwife new tonight over on PBS? If you come into this article wondering, we are here with some answers!. So where should we start things off? It makes sense that we kick off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Last week actually served as the season 10 finale! We know that in past years the British drama delivered eight-episode seasons year in and year out, but that changed this time around seemingly because of the global pandemic. It made an enormous impact on production and in a way, we’re glad that there were any new episodes to talk about at all.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO