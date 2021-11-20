ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Vertical Roots featured on PBS’ ‘START UP’ season 9

By Michael Pham
Charleston City Paper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston-based container hydroponic farm Vertical Roots has been featured on the ninth season of the docuseries, START UP, airing on PBS. During the past two years, producer and host Gary Bredow spent a lot of time reflecting on the direction of...

charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Local Man Featured in Season 2 of Tiger King

A Washington County man is featured in a hit series on Netflix. Jack "Ripper" Smith of Ochelata joins the likes of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and Jeff Lowe in Season 2 of Tiger King, which became popular in March 2020 when you were stuck at home during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Ripper calls himself an "armchair detective" in the documentary. He says he wants to get to the bottom of what happened to Don Lewis, Baskin's first husband.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
cartermatt.com

Grantchester season 7 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at PBS?

Following today’s big finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Grantchester season 7 premiere. So, when is it, or at the very least, can you expect more episodes down the road?. Let’s start here with the all-important first order of business — after all, you should celebrate...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? Season 11 talk

Is Call the Midwife new tonight over on PBS? If you come into this article wondering, we are here with some answers!. So where should we start things off? It makes sense that we kick off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Last week actually served as the season 10 finale! We know that in past years the British drama delivered eight-episode seasons year in and year out, but that changed this time around seemingly because of the global pandemic. It made an enormous impact on production and in a way, we’re glad that there were any new episodes to talk about at all.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Hanna’ Season 3 Review: The Story of a Young Super-Assassin Ends Like It Started

“Hanna” never really needed a big conspiracy. The pursuit of answers at the top of a global espionage food chain might have been a spark that lit the flame of both versions of the story, the 2011 film and the Prime Video series wrapping up with Season 3 this week. What has set Amazon’s TV version apart is its ability to sit with what happens to everyone who gets caught in a thorny thicket of high-level assassins. Even at the show’s outset, when Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) was deep into the training that swallowed her entire childhood, the goal was more than...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Industry
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle PBS Picks Up Regional Emmy Award for Best Documentary

Panhandle PBS was recognized by the Lone Star Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for their “Living While Black” series. The 6 episode series focused on Black and biracial Amarilloans to describe what #livingwhileblack means in this country and what everyone can do to move conversations forward to create change.
PANHANDLE, TX
Charleston City Paper

Four chefs, four cultures, eight courses at Little Miss Ha Nov. 21

Janice Hudgins and brother Ryan Nguyen of Little Miss Ha will hosting a special 8 Hands Dinner collaboration Nov. 21 with chefs Nikko Cagalanan, Carlos Parades and Nico Quintero. After taking a brief vacation, Cagalanan came back to Charleston with a goal to do a big collaboration pop-up in addition...
CHARLESTON, SC
CinemaBlend

Manifest Star Shares Thankful Message With Fans As Season 4 Starts Up At Netflix

It’s been a long time coming but Season 4 of missing plane drama Manifest has officially begun production. The series, as well as the cast and fans, went on quite the turbulent flight over the summer as it was cancelled by NBC shortly after the Season 3 finale, then picked up by Netflix two months later. As the cast returns to begin Season 4, J.R. Ramirez has shared a sweet message with fans.
TV SERIES
iBerkshires.com

December is the Start of Bird Feeding Season

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends that people wait to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. "This may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including Evening Grosbeaks and Purple Finches," Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife's bird project leader said. "Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds, and folks may want to try other seeds or suet to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds."
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertical Roots#Pbs Org#Amazon
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date: When will it air on PBS?

Following the big, emotional finale tonight on PBS, why not go ahead and discuss all things tied to Call the Midwife season 11?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but we should kick things off with the following: There IS going to be another season coming down the road! We should actually point out that the series has already been renewed all the way through season 13, so there’s no reason to sit here and be concerned over the long-term future.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
SANTA MONICA, CA
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For December 2021

It’s the ho-ho-ho-holiday season in Port Charles! That means romance is wrapped up with a little festive fun and decorative drama! What’s set to unravel in the last month of 2021? Will Jason come back? Will Britt struggle with guilt and grief? Will Carly and Sonny be able to go on? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for December 2021.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Sheryl Underwood's The Talk salary is no laughing matter

Comedian Sheryl Underwood is known for her humorous nature on The Talk, and it’s all done for a massive paycheck in return. First stepping into the role in September 2011, she replaced Leah Remini for the CBS show’s second season. Ten years on, she’s still making fans laugh. However, her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Tiny Detail Hinting at Jamie Dutton’s Season 4 Death

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is off to a fast start and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. On “Yellowstone,” there is perhaps no character as intriguing as Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. What makes Jamie so interesting is that there are so many different paths we could see him go down. It’s been sort of a slow-moving season so far Jamie and we’ve not seen him do a lot. But we probably will in the near future. He’s spent most of his season four screen time with his biological father, Garrett Randall.
TV SERIES
Charleston City Paper

Charleston chefs riff on Cheerwine’s new holiday punch

Cheerwine is partnering with 18 mixologists, chefs and bakers throughout the Carolinas, including four in Charleston. To celebrate the annual release of the North Carolina-based beverage’s Holiday Punch, Cheerwine has tapped the talents of Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats, Jessica Olin of Butcher & Bee, Laura Costa of Lenoir and James Bolt of The Gin Joint to create new drinks and desserts.
CHARLESTON, SC
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: The ‘Mildred Pierce’ Food Scenes Are Still Worth Savoring

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy