Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was released by the WWE over the summer. And while his 90-day No Compete clause from his WWE contract is officially up, the former WWE Champion hasn't made any sort of appearance in the wrestling world — opting instead to start working a horror film with Jason Baker of Callosum Studios. However, the annual pro wrestling convention WrestleCon officially confirmed on Monday night that they've booked Wyatt for the 2022 WrestleCon event in Dallas, taking place during WrestleMania 38 weekend. It's unclear if Wyatt will be taking part in any sort of interview or panel at the event or if he'll simply be there to sign autographs and take part in fan meet-and-greets.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO