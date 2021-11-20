ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ex-Liverpool star Sturridge debuts in landmark A-League game

World Soccer Talk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerth (Australia) (AFP) – Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who recently revealed he was gay, received little fanfare Saturday in contrast to ex-Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge whose Perth Glory debut ended with a 1-1 draw in Australia’s A-League. In front of a sold out HBF Park in Perth, the hostile...

worldsoccertalk.com

ESPN

Daniel Sturridge ahead of Perth Glory debut: 'I don't feel nervous at all'

Former Liverpool and England star Daniel Sturridge is adamant he's not feeling any nerves ahead of his A-League Men's debut, but just how many minutes he'll get against Adelaide United on Saturday night remains to be seen. Sturridge only finished his two-week quarantine period last Thursday, and he had his...
MLS
ESPN

Perth Glory draw 1-1 with Adelaide as Daniel Sturridge makes debut

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge made a nine-minute cameo but it wasn't enough to lift Perth Glory to victory in a 1-1 stalemate with Adelaide at HBF Park. A bumper crowd of 17,198 rocked up to get a glimpse of Sturridge on Saturday night, but it was Bruno Fornaroli who sent them wild in the first half with his 30-yard thunderbolt that levelled the scores.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

RB Leipzig’s Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s American head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Peter Gulacsi will both miss Wednesday’s Champions League match at Brugge after testing positive for Covid-19. The absence of goalkeeper Gulacsi is a further blow to Leipzig in Belgium with forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo already sidelined by injury.
UEFA
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Exclusive: ex-Liverpool star Djimi Traore recalls his cancelled half-time substitution in Istanbul Champions League victory

For many football fans, Liverpool's thrilling second half performance against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final ranks as the greatest comeback of all time. Yet for one of the players involved in that turnaround, the second period is even more of a sliding doors moment – Djimi Traore wasn't even supposed to be on the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
