RB Leipzig furious as fans again shut out to curb Covid

World Soccer Talk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (AFP) – Bundesliga side RB Leipzig reacted with fury Saturday after being ordered to again play behind closed doors as part of measures to curb rising numbers of Covid-19 in Saxony. “We understand that everything must be done to stop the further increase of corona infections,” the club...

worldsoccertalk.com

World Soccer Talk

RB Leipzig’s Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s American head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Peter Gulacsi will both miss Wednesday’s Champions League match at Brugge after testing positive for Covid-19. The absence of goalkeeper Gulacsi is a further blow to Leipzig in Belgium with forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo already sidelined by injury.
UEFA
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicentre again, some countries look at fresh curbs

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) -Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/covid-cases-break-records-across-europe-winter-takes-hold-2021-11-04 accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City pushing to open RB Leipzig talks for Nkunku

Manchester City are interested in RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. BILD says the reigning Premier League champions have stolen a march on other top European clubs looking to the 23-year-old. They are ready to enter negotiations and have made an approach as to the striker's availability, with no buy-out clause...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Bonucci brace from spot fires Juve to win at Lazio

Milan (AFP) – Leonardo Bonucci struck twice from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win at Lazio on Saturday which continues Juventus’ climb up the Serie A table. Italy defender Bonucci smashed home almost identical spot-kicks in each half at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to move Juve sixth, level on 21 points with fifth-placed Lazio.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal’s unbeaten run

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool ended Arsenal’s three-month unbeaten run with a 4-0 thrashing of the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday to ease up to second in the Premier League. The Reds’ front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were all on target before substitute Takumi Minamino set the seal on a return to form for Jurgen Klopp’s men after losing for the first time in 26 games in their last outing at West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Official: RB Leipzig vs Man City to be Held Behind Closed Doors

Match-day six in this season's Champions League has all the makings of a classic if results fall in a certain way. Manchester City only need a point to progress to the Round of 16, but a loss to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday will move them off top spot going into a crucial clash with RB Leipzig.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Amine Gouiri dominating Ligue 1 for Nice as a 21-year-old

Scrolling through the 2021-22 Ligue 1 standings, you might find some notable surprises. Previously one of the best teams in France, Saint-Etienne has become the dregs of France’s premier league. Lens’s performances set the club above its expectations. Remarkably, with 24 points, the club is on track to finish in a Champions League spot.
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Chaos in Lyon as Marseille’s Payet struck by bottle again

Paris (AFP) – Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned nearly two hours after it was interrupted when Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle thrown from the crowd for the second time this season. Payet required treatment after being struck on the side of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Paris (AFP) – Lyon were on Monday ordered to play home games until at least December 8 behind closed doors after their Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille on the weekend was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit in the head by a bottle. The Marseille captain required treatment after being...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Hoffenheim will take on the Red Bulls of Leipzig in their upcoming Bundesliga encounter in a home game fixture at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 8:00 PM as per IST. Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Match Preview. The competition has...
UEFA

