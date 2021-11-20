Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea. After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO