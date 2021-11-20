ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Chelsea swept to a 3-0 win at Leicester as N’Golo Kante’s rocket helped the Premier League leaders move six points clear at the top on Saturday. Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring and Kante’s long-range blast put Chelsea in control before Christian Pulisic came off...

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
France coach Deschamps happy recalling Chelsea midfielder Kante

France coach Didier Deschamps is delighted to count on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this week. Kante is set to start against Kazakhstan today. Deschamps said: "No matter what the system, it's best to have him when he's available. "He has battled several problems and for a while, he has been...
Leicester vs Chelsea Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Leicester (4/1) vs Chelsea (8/11) On Saturday afternoon, Leicester host Premier League leaders Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, as the visitors look to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Leicester. The team from the Midlands have struggled for any sort...
N’Golo Kante shines as Chelsea cruise to victory at Leicester to move clear at top of Premier League

Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.It was an emphatic response from the London side, who have had two weeks to dwell on their disappointing draw with struggling Burnley last time out.For Leicester the frustration goes on,...
Coral – Leicester v Chelsea Offer

It’s Leicester v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ pre-match bet on Leicester v Chelsea and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use in play. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.60 and here’s how…
EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea. After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leicester vs Chelsea: Three things to look for as Premier League returns

There is nothing like the anticipation of seeing Chelsea back in action after an international break, is there? Several players, obligated to perform their duties to their countries, return to Cobham this week and will travel to the East Midlands for Saturday’s early kick-off against Leicester City subsequently. Thomas Tuchel’s men were perhaps unlucky to go into the international break on the back of a draw, but preparations presently would be geared towards achieving a significantly better outcome when league football returns this upcoming weekend. There is, after all, a position at the top of the table for Chelsea to protect.
Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger admits rejecting Chelsea star Kante in 2010

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he turned down the chance to sign N'Golo Kante in 2010. It turns out the Chelsea midfielder was put on a plate for the French boss as Kante's boyhood club JS Suresnes struggled to find him a new team in 2010. Speaking with Sportbible,...
Lukaku, Kovacic out of Chelsea's trip to Leicester

London [UK], November 19 (ANI): Forward Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Chelsea's Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday, head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed. It's been almost a month since the Chelsea striker injured his ankle during a Champions League game against Malmo, in what was his 11th appearance of the season after re-joining the club in the summer.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
Leicester fullback Thomas studying Chelsea pair James and Chilwell

Leicester City fullback Luke Thomas admits he's studying Chelsea pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Thomas, 20, will come face-to-face with the England stars this lunchtime when Chelsea visit the King Power. The England Under-21 ace said: “Those two together at Chelsea at the minute are unstoppable. They're both on...
Chelsea midfielder Kante: Always special to score and win against Leicester

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was delighted with his goal in victory at Leicester City. That it came against his former club only added to its significance, and after the shot bent into the corner of the net Kante couldn't contain a big smile spreading across his face. It crowned a typically enterprising run from the middle of the park.
Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich ‘in love with the game’

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel has praised Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for being “in love” with football ahead of the title-holders Champions League match against Juventus. Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, was in London to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and may stay on to see...
‘Amazing’ Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 with Juve rout

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel hailed “amazing” Chelsea as the Champions League holders booked their place in the last 16 with an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday. Tuchel’s side took the lead when Antonio Rudiger’s handball went unpunished in the build-up to Trevoh Chalobah’s first-half opener at Stamford...
