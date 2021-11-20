ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been sunny and cool today with highs staying in the 60s today. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dropping into the low and mid 40s. This weekend, the temperatures will gradually climb along with the humidity as another frontal system heads toward...

www.wlox.com

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Lake Effect Snow Showers

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own. Volunteers at Hope Ministries spent Wednesday evening preparing Thanksgiving meals. Flexible and fun are two words that ten-year-old Tyler uses to describe himself. Plan in the works to build dinosaur museum. Updated: 18...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mississippi State
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: A very active forecast this Thanksgiving morning

El Paso, Texas- Good morning and happy Thanksgiving everyone! It's a cold, windy, and damp start to your holiday. A wind advisory is in place until 11 A.M. Western-facing slopes of our area mountains will see the strongest wind gusts. I'm forecasting speeds of up to 35-45 MPH. Much of...
EL PASO, TX
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A windy holiday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Locally windy conditions across southeast California and southwest Arizona this afternoon and then widespread breezy conditions tonight into Thursday. High pressure will then build back into the region by Friday, likely lasting through early next week with high temperatures mostly back into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the lower deserts.
YUMA, AZ
WLOX

Taylor's Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast

It's been a nice Wednesday so far! We'll stay cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and no rain is expected. Thanksgiving will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible that evening thanks to a cold front. Here's your full forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Lake Effect Snow Showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THANKSGIVING: HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Rain showers during the morning will become some lake effect rain showers during the early afternoon. Temperatures in the middle 40s during the morning but ending the afternoon in the middle 30s. Lake effect rain showers change to lake snow showers by the early evening. High of 45, with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by the afternoon.
SOUTH BEND, IN
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | Thanksgiving AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is a cold and windy start to this Thanksgiving morning! Now that the cold front has pushed through, we’re dealing with gusty north winds and a cooler and drier airmass overhead. Winds will be the big weather story for today. We’ve seen gusts so far this morning mainly in the 30s and 40s but some have seen gusts in the low 50s. The winds will stay high through lunchtime sustained at 15 to 25mph out of the north. After lunchtime, winds will die down and clouds are expected to clear out so we’ll see more sunshine too! With the cloud cover, drier/ cooler airmass plus the north winds, daytime highs will only rise in the mid 50s!
LAWTON, OK
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thanksgiving, brisk breezes Black Friday

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Rain chances return for Thanksgiving – thankfully, severe weather isn’t part of the story. Expect highs in the 60s north; 70s south. Rainfall amounts will generally be near ¼”by the end of the day. Rain coverage will pick up through late morning and continue into Thursday night before drying out for Black Friday. Lows will fall back to the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving warms up after a cold start

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold start to the day won’t stop our temperatures from climbing quickly. Mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving will take highs to the low 60s. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, helping escort our highs closer to our seasonal norm. Cloud cover will slowly build overhead after sunset and will lead to rain coming in early Friday morning.
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE

