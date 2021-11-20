Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is a cold and windy start to this Thanksgiving morning! Now that the cold front has pushed through, we’re dealing with gusty north winds and a cooler and drier airmass overhead. Winds will be the big weather story for today. We’ve seen gusts so far this morning mainly in the 30s and 40s but some have seen gusts in the low 50s. The winds will stay high through lunchtime sustained at 15 to 25mph out of the north. After lunchtime, winds will die down and clouds are expected to clear out so we’ll see more sunshine too! With the cloud cover, drier/ cooler airmass plus the north winds, daytime highs will only rise in the mid 50s!

LAWTON, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO