ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

By Paul Sarkis
Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Ghosts’ Hippie Bank Robbery Is a Blast

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Excellent Ensemble, Clever Storytelling Give Showtime’s Yellowjackets Its Sting

Showtime's “Yellowjackets” is a unique hybrid series—part family drama, part survival story, part horror movie, part coming-of-age flick. This kind of Prestige TV Stew often leads to inconsistent storytelling and characters, but the opposite happens with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s show, which gets richer and richer with each episode. I’m a big proponent for weekly episodes—shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” wouldn’t have been cultural phenomena if they had dropped on a streaming service and been forgotten a week later. However, there is something incredibly bingeable about Showtime’s excellent new show in that the writing here keeps building on itself, growing in potency as we get to know these characters better and better, courtesy of one of the best ensembles of the season. The metronome on this show ticks between character development on one side and plot twists/revelations on the other with such a fantastic rhythm that it becomes mesmerizing. Even at its most extreme (and it gets pretty extreme), it holds together. I only hope it gets the “buzz” it deserves.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond the wilderness

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival. We know that a number of the man characters make...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dread#Drama#High School#Yellowjackets#Wilderness#Showtime
FanSided

How to watch the Yellowjackets series premiere tonight live

Have you ever wondered what Lord of the Flies might have been like if it were about girls instead of boys? Find out in Yellowjackets episode 1. Showtime’s new survival thriller/psychological horror series is one of the best new shows of the year, and you don’t want to miss out on the premiere tonight.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Yellowjackets episode 2 release date and preview: When does the next episode come out?

Showtime released the Yellowjackets premiere a week early, meaning we’ve had to wait longer for Yellowjackets episode 2. When does the new episode release?. As thrilling as it is when networks and streaming services release premieres early, it does come with the unfortunate side effect of waiting longer for the next episode to release. It’s especially glaring in the case of Showtime’s new psychological horror series Yellowjackets, which delivered a thrilling premiere episode. Having to wait an entire extra week between the premiere and the second episode is a little torturous.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Yellowjackets’

Showtime’s new drama Yellowjackets is not messing around. The deliciously macabre thriller follows a girls’ soccer team that barely survives a plane crash in the wilderness. In one timeline, set in 1996, we watch as the tight-knit Yellowjackets find their friendships tested by the trauma of the crash. In the other, set now, four survivors played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci struggle to keep the dark secrets of their time in the wilds quiet. Yellowjackets makes no bones about it: the girls eventually turn to cannibalism. But Yellowjackets also tests the audience with a number of wild mysteries. How did the girls get so desperate to hunt their own? Who is trying to provoke them in the present day? And is there a supernatural element to their story? Yellowjackets is a ferocious delight, full of dark humor and female gore.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Corydon Times-Republican

Kris James 'so happy' to make live return

Kris James was "so, so happy" to return to the stage this week as he launched his self-titled new album with a homecoming gig in Liverpool.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy