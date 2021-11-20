LIVE: Vendors prepare of Christmas in the City in downtown Biloxi

Hometown Christmas preparations are underway as crews have started hanging downtown decorations and erecting our Town Christmas tree. “The Chamber elves, who are our committee and our staff, have been working hard to plan attractions and activities for this community event. We have welcomed snowmen to the area, arranged logistics for Santa’s visit, watched the elves from the Town put up the tree, and all sorts of other things. The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is so very fortunate to have tremendous support from our sponsors in making this spectacular holiday event possible. We invite everyone to join us, and feel the magic of the season,” said Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert.
