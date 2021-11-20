LIVE: Vendors prepare of Christmas in the City in downtown Biloxi

Are you getting ready for Christmas? Think about it. Thanksgiving is hardly over before we start the preparation for Christmas. Black Friday starts the frantic mood. We rush here and there to find the best bargains and stand in line for what seems like hours to pay for our purchase. We are all so busy. Whew … where did the time go? Seems like only yesterday that we finally packed away all of last year’s Christmas stuff and put it in storage. Now it is time to pull it all out again and start over with the decorating.

