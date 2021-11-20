ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

LIVE: Vendors prepare of Christmas in the City in downtown Biloxi

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was chilly this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! Highs will be around 70 with plenty of sunshine. A strong cold front will arrive on Monday, and we'll see a big cool down...

myhorrynews.com

Downtown Conway will be the place to be for Christmas activities

Downtown Conway will be the place to be on Dec. 2 when the Christmas season officially begins with a variety of activities, lots and lots of lights and a big surprise. All merging on the same night are the Christmas tree lighting, the first night of extended hours for downtown shopping and the opening of this year’s Celebration of Lights.
CONWAY, SC
wjhl.com

DAYTIME LIVE: Tree decorating underway in downtown Johnson City

(WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Local businesses and organizations are decorating trees all across Founders Park and King Commons Park. The decorations are being done ahead of the city’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Before that, shoppers...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
foxbangor.com

Downtown Christmas Parade to return to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Downtown Christmas Parade is returning to Ellsworth. The 41st parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Executive Director of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce Gretchen Wilson said there are about 40 units participating as of...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WTAJ

Destination PA: Holiday Nights of Lights at the Bedford County Fairgrounds

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds have become illuminated with bright lights and colors as they are hosting their third annual Holiday Nights of Lights. The holiday attraction is a grassroots lights display at the fairgrounds featuring 100 displays from area businesses and organizations, all to celebrate the season. “We were really […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WLOX

1,000 meals go out through the Feed the Needy campaign

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Feed the Needy program is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Harrison County. Trustees and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies came together early Thursday morning to cook and box the free meals for the community. They say this event is their chance to give back to the community.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
local21news.com

Downtown York prepares for Small Businesses Saturday

York, PA — Final preparations are underway for businesses getting ready to kick off the holiday shopping season. “It’s really important to do that (support small businesses),” said Jonathan Desmarais with Downtown, Inc. In Downtown York, more than 40 stores are looking forward to Small Business Saturday. November 27th will...
YORK, PA
WLOX

LIVE: Exclusive Culinary Project gives away 150 meals

Renovations at the Salvation Army in Gulfport are taking longer than expected, and that has the group worried about providing cold-weather shelter for the homeless this winter. |. The Electrik Maid Bake Shop makes about 50 percent of yearly revenue during the holiday season. Shopping passports aim at boosting business...
GULFPORT, MS
WCIA

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas 2021

The event runs from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday December 3rd from Western Avenue and 21st Street heading east on Broadway Avenue and ending at Broadway and 14th Street. We will have costumer characters greeting the kids, Santa at the Library, Live music at different businesses and music and stage at Sound Source Music. We will have food vendors and selfie stations for photo ops. and trailer rides to easily get around. The parade will start at 7:15 pm and we have 31 lighted vehicles, the most ever registered.
MATTOON, IL
WLOX

MHP begins Thanksgiving enforcement period Wednesday morning

LIVE REPORT: Ocean Springs dedicates Parks & Recreation building to John McKay. A special dedication taking place in Ocean Springs where longtime Jackson County public servant John McKay is honored. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The season of giving is well underway in South Mississippi as the community works to...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Making preparations for Christmas

Are you getting ready for Christmas? Think about it. Thanksgiving is hardly over before we start the preparation for Christmas. Black Friday starts the frantic mood. We rush here and there to find the best bargains and stand in line for what seems like hours to pay for our purchase. We are all so busy. Whew … where did the time go? Seems like only yesterday that we finally packed away all of last year’s Christmas stuff and put it in storage. Now it is time to pull it all out again and start over with the decorating.
LIFESTYLE
theijnews.com

Downtown Merchants Support Christmas Charity

‘SIP’N SPOOK’ PROCEEDS BENEFIT POTOSI ELKS CHRISTMAS CHARITY – Brittany Aubuchon & Drew of Main Street Mercantile, Bree Allgier of Reed’s Relics and Lindsey Harmon of Lou Lou’s presented a $900 donation to Potosi Elks representative Randy Eaton on Tuesday, Nov. 16th, 2021. The ladies represented the ‘Downtown Potosi Merchants’ as they presented the donation. Others included in the ‘Sip’n Spook’ were Miss Kim & Co., Hub’s Pub & Grill, Vintage Charm, Dragon Vapor and 2 Sows & a Gilt.
POTOSI, MO
southhillenterprise.com

Christmas preparations are underway

Hometown Christmas preparations are underway as crews have started hanging downtown decorations and erecting our Town Christmas tree. “The Chamber elves, who are our committee and our staff, have been working hard to plan attractions and activities for this community event. We have welcomed snowmen to the area, arranged logistics for Santa’s visit, watched the elves from the Town put up the tree, and all sorts of other things. The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is so very fortunate to have tremendous support from our sponsors in making this spectacular holiday event possible. We invite everyone to join us, and feel the magic of the season,” said Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert.
SOUTH HILL, VA
CBS19

A Wonderful Time': City of Tyler welcomes Christmas tree to downtown square

TYLER, Texas — If rockin’ around the Christmas tree is your idea of a good time, then Tyler’s downtown square on Tuesday became your spot for the season. A 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree now decorates the center of T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza after making its way from Merket Tree Farm in Beckville, a small town in Panola County. It will remain in place through New Year’s.
TYLER, TX
Independent Tribune

Mt. Pleasant prepares for Christmas events

The Town of Mount Pleasant will ring in this Christmas Season with several free and family-friendly events. Small Business Saturday in Mount Pleasant will be Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be live music from folk duo Tom Eure & Amelia Osborne on the Café’ Lentz patio from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NC
Crescent-News

Downtown Defiance Christmas caroling

The public is invited to downtown Defiance for sidewalk Christmas caroling this holiday season. Enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere or form a group and join the chorus. While caroling is open any day or time, caroler refreshments will be provided by History Studios, 422 Clinton St. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Pictured are members of the Ayersville Pilot Choir who will be caroling on the northwest corner of Fourth and Clinton streets from 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
DEFIANCE, OH

