Spiky death: how long will Covid remain a threat

Eight months ago I embarked on a six month sabbatical. Seven months ago, I joined Walking on Earth. It may sound like a maths puzzle but this one is actually a story. The story begins 3 decades ago and spans 28 years spent in a perennial search for validation through achievement. I played six instruments as a child, performing on global stages from St Paul’s Cathedral to the Shanghai Conservatoire. I went to Oxford, twice, where I was awarded an academic scholarship and a prize for outstanding academic excellence. I turned my hat to endurance sports and came second in my first ever Ironman race. Alongside the 5:30am starts and training twice a day, I was working 80 hours a week, having achieved my first executive position at 25 and my first board position at 27. I liked my compliments in the form of ‘You’re crazy’ or ‘I don’t know how you do it’.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO