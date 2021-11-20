ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spiky death: how long will Covid remain a threat

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 variants keep emerging in different parts of the world, causing experts to ask how long the pandemic will last, and how effective the current methods of protection really are. Since the pandemic started in 2019, people have referred to the disease which has paralyzed the world simply as...

McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Germany warned Covid death toll could double as millions remain unvaccinated

With a third of its population unvaccinated and millions stubbornly unwilling to get inoculated, a vulnerable Germany has been hit hard by a record-breaking rise in Covid infections – an ominous surge that has filled hospitals amid a dire forecast that the death rate could soon double.The Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday that a record 50,196 people had been infected in the previous 24 hours, amounting to 249 new infections per 100,000 people. It was the fourth straight daily record and up sharply from 39,676 new infections set a day earlier. It was also nearly double the 33,949 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

How are long-haul COVID symptoms affecting children?

At first glance, it's hard to believe Aaron Estrada is anything other than a healthy 4-year-old, but it has taken a year for the energetic little boy to get here. In November 2020, Aaron was in a hospital bed for more than a week, requiring oxygen to breathe, after contracting COVID. His hair started falling out, he had heart problems, and he couldn't walk or stand for a month.
KIDS
Coronavirus
universalhub.com

As Thanksgiving approaches, Covid-19 cases going up again, but hospitalization, deaths remain lower than earlier in the year

Massachusetts today reported 2,650 new Covid-19 cases, a 52% increase over the same day last week and the highest one-day total since February. The state reported 642 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 527 the previous Tuesday, a 22% increase. However, an indicator that vaccines are working is that Tuesday's number is far lower than the numbers reported in February, when most people were yet to be vaccinated. That month started with 1,640 people in hospital beds and ended with 788.
PUBLIC HEALTH
avdailynews.com

Cases and Deaths from COVID-19 Remain Low Among Healthcare Workers

With high rates of vaccination, COVID-19 positive healthcare worker cases have remained relatively stable the past four weeks, with 174 new cases reported the week ending November 6. As of November 18, 46,919 healthcare workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 304 healthcare workers have tragically...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

How Long Covid Unearthed My Calling

Eight months ago I embarked on a six month sabbatical. Seven months ago, I joined Walking on Earth. It may sound like a maths puzzle but this one is actually a story. The story begins 3 decades ago and spans 28 years spent in a perennial search for validation through achievement. I played six instruments as a child, performing on global stages from St Paul’s Cathedral to the Shanghai Conservatoire. I went to Oxford, twice, where I was awarded an academic scholarship and a prize for outstanding academic excellence. I turned my hat to endurance sports and came second in my first ever Ironman race. Alongside the 5:30am starts and training twice a day, I was working 80 hours a week, having achieved my first executive position at 25 and my first board position at 27. I liked my compliments in the form of ‘You’re crazy’ or ‘I don’t know how you do it’.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Covid strain worse than Delta found in 3 countries

Scientists are sounding the alarm, as what could be the most highly-evolved strain of the coronavirus has been discovered in patients in different parts of the world. Its resistance to vaccines adds to the concerns. The latest known variant of Covid-19 has significant changes in its spikes, which could make...
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to 'corona party' to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
deseret.com

How long does it take for your COVID-19 booster to work?

The coronavirus vaccine booster shots are available to all Americans. But there’s a good chance your shot won’t start working before your family gathers this week. Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, told ABC News that the body will start to increase antibodies within a few days of the shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: How Long Will the COVID Booster Last?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more adults get ready to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 booster, many are wondering how long this shot will last. There seems to be some good news on that front. Dr. Elizabeth Connick, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Arizona, says while we do not yet know exactly how long the MRNA booster will provide protection there is some encouraging data.
TUCSON, AZ
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reporter

Editorial: Don't forget that flu remains a threat

With so much focus on COVID-19 for the better part of two years, it’s easy to forget that it isn’t the only contagious illness that can be devastating without proper public vigilance. The flu is another serious threat to public health that demands everyone’s attention. But there is reason to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

