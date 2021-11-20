ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Woman dies in crash on I-480 in North Olmsted

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 45-year-old woman died late Friday in a two-car crash on Interstate 480, police said. Vanessa Panas of Oberlin...

Comments / 8

Glenn Haller
5d ago

people better wake up this holiday season 😒alcohol and speed usually end up like this

Reply(1)
9
 

Car gets muddy facelift: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. Nov. 20 to a car at the dead end of the road possibly in the grass. They found the car covered in mud with a man in the driver’s seat. He was breathing but not responding to officers’ commands. After he woke up, police determined he was extremely intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital due to minor injuries sustained in the accident and his high level of intoxication. The 20-year-old man was cited at the hospital for underage consumption and reasonable control.
LORAIN, OH
Resident’s threat to blow up railroad tracks spurs investigation: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A Department of Transportation worker at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 19 told police a resident who lives on the street was upset that trains were always blocking the roads. She told the worker, “What do I have to do? Blow up the tracks?!” Due to her threatening statement, it was investigated. An agent tried to contact the woman on the phone, but she never answered the call. She earlier said she did not have a computer for email. The agent wanted police to check her out to make sure she was “okay” and to advise her about making such statements. The resident did not have a history of violence with police. Officers stopped by her home but she was not there. They left a message asking her to contact them. The police log stated they would also periodically check during the night to see if she returned home. At 4:12 p.m. Nov. 21 police spoke with her at the station. She apparently told them she was not going to blow up any railroads.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Man takes canine outside, finds himself in the doghouse: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 18 went to Motel 6 about a man who tried to enter a room. The man said he had a verbal argument with his girlfriend. She locked him out of the room when he took the dog outside. He said he rented the room. The officer talked with the man’s girlfriend who said he got upset due to his phone not working. She tried to help him, but his anger grew toward her. She then locked herself in the bathroom. He damaged that door and left to take the dog outside. She then locked him out of the room with the deadbolt and contacted her mother who lived out of state. The mother then called police for help. The woman did not have a valid driver’s license and no place to go. The man did have a valid driver’s license and a car. He offered to leave for the night to let the situation cool down. Police told the two parties to stay away from each other for the night. They saw no injuries to either party. The couple said it was only a verbal argument. Hotel management was made aware of the damages. They said they would not evict the parties at that time. The room would be billed for damages.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Woman says her ex-boyfriend threatened to have his gang shoot at her house: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Warrensville Center Road. At 7:45 p.m. Nov. 17, a female John Carroll University student reported that she had a disagreement with her ex-boyfriend, a Richmond Heights man, 20, who had recently been released from prison. The man threatened to have his gang affiliates shoot at the woman’s home. Police are investigating.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
A North Ridgeville 24-year-old is fighting COVID on a ventilator; her friends and family are walking to the hospital on Thanksgiving morning

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Family, friends and community members will meet for a group walk to Southwest General Health Center Thursday morning to show support for Stephanie Radwanski, 24 of North Ridgeville, who is fighting for her life after battling COVID-19. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake-to-Lake trailhead in Big Creek Reservation, arriving at Southwest General Health Center’s front entrance around 10:30 a.m. so the group can share cards, pictures, stuffed animals and words of encouragement with Jeanne and Jerry Radwanski, Stephanie’s parents who will be with her at the hospital.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
