Woman dies in crash on I-480 in North Olmsted

Police at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 18 went to Motel 6 about a man who tried to enter a room. The man said he had a verbal argument with his girlfriend. She locked him out of the room when he took the dog outside. He said he rented the room. The officer talked with the man’s girlfriend who said he got upset due to his phone not working. She tried to help him, but his anger grew toward her. She then locked herself in the bathroom. He damaged that door and left to take the dog outside. She then locked him out of the room with the deadbolt and contacted her mother who lived out of state. The mother then called police for help. The woman did not have a valid driver’s license and no place to go. The man did have a valid driver’s license and a car. He offered to leave for the night to let the situation cool down. Police told the two parties to stay away from each other for the night. They saw no injuries to either party. The couple said it was only a verbal argument. Hotel management was made aware of the damages. They said they would not evict the parties at that time. The room would be billed for damages.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO