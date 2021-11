The 16th of November marks the anniversary of the World Heritage Convention. The Convention has preserved UNESCO World Heritage, natural and cultural for 49 years. This common heritage belonging to us all is the best of our world, and the best of who we are. However the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) made it clear that if we do not adequately protect World Heritage sites against current challenges such as climate change, this will negatively impact future generations who inherit them. The story behind the emergence of the Convention reminds us of what we have achieved together and can inspire us to overcome the challenges facing World Heritage today.

