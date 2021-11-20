ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria implements compulsory vaccination, ten days of lockdown | Abroad

By Courtney Horton
 5 days ago

Austrian media reported that those who were not vaccinated would have to pay a hefty fine. It is not yet known how high these fines are. People are only allowed to leave the house to shop, play sports, work or see a doctor. This was decided after the government’s consultations with...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
TheDailyBeast

Austria Announces New COVID Lockdown That Only Applies to ‘Dithering’ Vaccine Holdouts

Millions of Austrians who have decided not to take a coronavirus vaccine are going to be locked down to help squash a spike in case numbers. The province of Upper Austria—which has the lowest vaccine take-up and the highest infection rate of the nation’s nine provinces—has reportedly announced a lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday next week. In his announcement, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: “I don’t see why two-thirds should lose their freedom because one-third is dithering... A lockdown for the unvaccinated means one cannot leave one’s home unless one is going to work, shopping [for essentials], stretching one’s legs... Exactly what we all had to suffer through in 2020.” However, according to The Guardian, Schallenberg said the targeted lockdown would first need to get the go-ahead from the federal government.
Telegraph

Thousands march in Austria against compulsory jabs after Dutch police fire on anti-lockdown rioters

Thousands of protesters marched in Vienna against compulsory vaccination laws on Saturday after a night of violence when Dutch police fired on anti-lockdown rioters. Demonstrators occupied the historic centre of the Austrian capital ahead of next week’s national lockdown and after the country said on Friday it would become the first in Europe to make jabs mandatory.
AFP

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
MarketRealist

COVID-19 Is Surging in Europe Again—Here's Why

Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
