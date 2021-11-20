FIRST LOOK: 30th Anniversary Decorations and More Coming to Disneyland Paris Next Year

We already knew that MagicBand+ will be coming soon to Walt Disney World, but now we have confirmation that MagicBand+ will also debut in Disneyland Resort!. MagicBand+ will be a new iteration of the the Disney MagicBand system that will likely completely transform your Disney vacation. At Walt Disney World specifically, MagicBand+ will allow Guests to interact with the Disney Fab 50, the golden statues that are now on display in each of the four theme parks as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. Your MagicBand+ will also light up during firework shows like Disney Enchantment and you can even use it inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

