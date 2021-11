Stable Android 12 arrived for Pixel phones a few weeks back. Whether you're buying a brand new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, or you're updating an older phone, Android 12 comes with not only design improvements in the form of Material You (whether you love it or hate it, it's here to stay), but also new features that should greatly change the way you use your phone. Now some Pixel users are receiving an unexpected new Android 12 update, and it sure seems like this one's being sent out in error.

