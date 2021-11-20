ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Famous doctor killed in Afghanistan after family pays ransom

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prominent doctor was kidnapped and killed in Northern Afghanistan — despite a hefty ransom paid to secure his release, family members revealed. Psychiatrist Mohamed Nader Alemi’s body was picked up by the side of the...

nypost.com

Comments / 17

Jules Guer
5d ago

Interesting how a terrorist organization is portrayed as the good guys here. I now question the integrity of anything put out by NewsBreak.

Reply(3)
5
Comments / 0

